Movies You Missed From 20 Years Ago: Seasbiscuit

Seabiscuit (7/10 Rating)

Released July 25, 2003

For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Drama, History, Sport

PG-13: Some sexual situations and violent sports-related images

2h 20m

Sometime after the release of the original Spider-Man trilogy, which I loved, I grew an unwarranted hatred for Tobey Maguire. I cannot say I had a valid reason, other than every time he showed up on a screen I was filled with an unexplainable rage just from seeing his stupid face. I know…he is probably a great guy in real life…I already said it was an unwarranted hatred. Either way, I avoided multiple movies simply because Tobey was in them. Or, in the case of The Great Gatsby, I sat through a movie and watched with disgust. He had become like a hated ex-wife, someone I once adored, but now could not stand to even find in my peripheral. Then, in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, and I remembered how things used to be. I had forgiven Tobey (for what, I still do not know) and we could be friends again. It was time to finally watch The Cider House Rules and other Movies I Missed. Which brings us to 2003’s Seabiscuit, a lovely film about three men and the undersized racehorse that gave them hope just when they needed it most. Tobey Maguire plays the jockey, a sort of kindred spirit to Seabiscuit, one scene depicting them both alone against the world. Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart) plays Charles Howard, a man rebuilding his life after the loss of his son and a career in car making, who becomes the owner of Seabiscuit. Chris Cooper (Adaptation., American Beauty) is the trainer, a loner with instincts for seeing in horses what others may not. Nominated for seven Oscars, it is also a nice period piece and delves a little into the widespread effects of the Great Depression. The opening exposition feels a little out of place and adds to a slightly long runtime, but otherwise most of the film keeps you interested in either the visuals or the plot. This is a nice feel-good movie. It hits all the typical underdog (underhorse?) notes and is pretty predictable for the most part, but if you are looking for something to lift your spirits, give this one a watch.

Also released in July of 2003: Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Bad Boys II, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (follow @jlucia85 for these reviews and more)