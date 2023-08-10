Evince Magazine

Plant X:  Broom Therapy

by Linda Lemery
(Scene:  Plant and Linda converse while Linda sweeps her sun-dappled kitchen floor.)

Plant (curiously):  What are you doing?

Linda (tolerantly):  Cleaning a living space helps people stay healthy.

P:  And organized.  Why are you sweeping around those towers of manufactured goods rising up from the floor like staggering geometric islands?

L:  The stacks of books, CDs, and DVDs we’ve been meaning to move?

P:  To where?

L:  You’ve put your best leaf right on the pulse of the problem.

P:  Why?

L:  These are just some of the unread, unheard, and unviewed stacks in the house.

P:  How did they get there?

L:  We brought them in.

P:  Why unread, unheard, and unviewed?

L:  We’re retired so we have copious imaginary time, but in reality, we have none.  We’ve structured our time with other tasks.

P:  Like what?

L:  Like hauling your pot around the block daily in a red wagon for you to have a change of scene.

P:  We should do that more often.

L:  And we’ve been cleaning out a rental house.

P:  I cannot imagine renting out a pot to live in.

L:  That stretches my brain. 

P:  And cleaning out a pot should just yield dirt and roots, not stacks.

L:  Lots of stuff was left in the rental house.  We had to triage decisions into categories: donate, give away, or trash.

P:  This takes up all your discretionary time?

L:  I exercise several days per week at the YMCA.

P:  Primarily for health. 

L:  Accountability, too:  The motivational, social network grills me if I’m absent.    

P:  That does not help you clean up your spaces. 

L:  Actually, a YMCA friend helped me locate a handyman to whip that house into shape.

P:  This house, I hope?

L:  No, the one we’ve been cleaning out.  Once the stuff is gone, we can work on the structure.

P:  However, you are doing all this yourselves. 

L:  But as you know, we cannot do everything.

P:  She sweeps, but she doth not spin. 

L:  We don’t have all the skills needed, plus we’re traveling again.  The handyman will make progress while we’re gone.

P:  You and your husband Steve are going?

L:  Yes.  We’ll leave you here in the Plant Waterer’s cosseting care. 

P:  You are leaving me.  Again.

L:  With other plants to keep you company.

P:  What is that thing with which you keep dancing around this kitchen?

L (frowning):  The broom?

P:  Appears to be made of dried plant branches.  Death bound to a stick.  Designed to round up dirt and put it somewhere less obvious.

L:  We keep the broom in the pantry.  In ye olden days, there were broom closets.  Reminds me of a story.

P:  At least you are still here to tell it to me. 

L:  A woman entered her pantry to get her broom.  She was over-obligated and stressed out and wanted to get one simple task out of the way.

P:  Sounds familiar.

L:  Her broom was badly bent in the middle.

P:  Why?

L:  The woman asked her husband about it.

P:  And?

L:  He said she’d been grumpy because of being over-extended and stressed out when she’d asked him to clean the brooms.  He’d taken the brooms outside and whacked them against a tree and bent that one.

P:  Poor tree.  We plants have empathy for each other.

L:  Yes.  Then he put it back.  And he felt better.

P:  He’d whacked it against a tree, and he felt better.  You danced it around the room, and you felt better.

L:  Yes.

P:  Because cleaning your space is something you can control when other things are out of control in your life?

L:  Uhhh…yes?

P:  …Therapy.  You’re going away partly to reset yourself.

L:  Uhhh…yes.  Insightful, Plant.  We’ll reconnect with long-time friends, reinforce our friendships that live in the spaces between the times we see them, refill the wells on both sides.

P:  Go.  I will keep a leaf on the pulse of things here.  Broom therapy:  I like it.

About the Author:  Plant and Linda Lemery llemery@gmail.com welcome reader comments and thank Faye Kushner for her help.

Linda Lemery
Previous Post
Next Post

