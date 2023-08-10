Plant X:  Broom Therapy

(Scene: Plant and Linda converse while Linda sweeps her sun-dappled kitchen floor.)

Plant (curiously): What are you doing?

Linda (tolerantly): Cleaning a living space helps people stay healthy.

P: And organized. Why are you sweeping around those towers of manufactured goods rising up from the floor like staggering geometric islands?

L: The stacks of books, CDs, and DVDs we’ve been meaning to move?

P: To where?

L: You’ve put your best leaf right on the pulse of the problem.

P: Why?

L: These are just some of the unread, unheard, and unviewed stacks in the house.

P: How did they get there?

L: We brought them in.

P: Why unread, unheard, and unviewed?

L: We’re retired so we have copious imaginary time, but in reality, we have none. We’ve structured our time with other tasks.

P: Like what?

L: Like hauling your pot around the block daily in a red wagon for you to have a change of scene.

P: We should do that more often.

L: And we’ve been cleaning out a rental house.

P: I cannot imagine renting out a pot to live in.

L: That stretches my brain.

P: And cleaning out a pot should just yield dirt and roots, not stacks.

L: Lots of stuff was left in the rental house. We had to triage decisions into categories: donate, give away, or trash.

P: This takes up all your discretionary time?

L: I exercise several days per week at the YMCA.

P: Primarily for health.

L: Accountability, too: The motivational, social network grills me if I’m absent.

P: That does not help you clean up your spaces.

L: Actually, a YMCA friend helped me locate a handyman to whip that house into shape.

P: This house, I hope?

L: No, the one we’ve been cleaning out. Once the stuff is gone, we can work on the structure.

P: However, you are doing all this yourselves.

L: But as you know, we cannot do everything.

P: She sweeps, but she doth not spin.

L: We don’t have all the skills needed, plus we’re traveling again. The handyman will make progress while we’re gone.

P: You and your husband Steve are going?

L: Yes. We’ll leave you here in the Plant Waterer’s cosseting care.

P: You are leaving me. Again.

L: With other plants to keep you company.

P: What is that thing with which you keep dancing around this kitchen?

L (frowning): The broom?

P: Appears to be made of dried plant branches. Death bound to a stick. Designed to round up dirt and put it somewhere less obvious.

L: We keep the broom in the pantry. In ye olden days, there were broom closets. Reminds me of a story.

P: At least you are still here to tell it to me.

L: A woman entered her pantry to get her broom. She was over-obligated and stressed out and wanted to get one simple task out of the way.

P: Sounds familiar.

L: Her broom was badly bent in the middle.

P: Why?

L: The woman asked her husband about it.

P: And?

L: He said she’d been grumpy because of being over-extended and stressed out when she’d asked him to clean the brooms. He’d taken the brooms outside and whacked them against a tree and bent that one.

P: Poor tree. We plants have empathy for each other.

L: Yes. Then he put it back. And he felt better.

P: He’d whacked it against a tree, and he felt better. You danced it around the room, and you felt better.

L: Yes.

P: Because cleaning your space is something you can control when other things are out of control in your life?

L: Uhhh…yes?

P: …Therapy. You’re going away partly to reset yourself.

L: Uhhh…yes. Insightful, Plant. We’ll reconnect with long-time friends, reinforce our friendships that live in the spaces between the times we see them, refill the wells on both sides.

P: Go. I will keep a leaf on the pulse of things here. Broom therapy: I like it.

About the Author: Plant and Linda Lemery llemery@gmail.com welcome reader comments and thank Faye Kushner for her help.