Movies You Missed from 20 Years Ago: Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever (7/10 Rating)

Released September 12, 2003 (US)

For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Horror

R: Strong violence and gore, sexuality, language and brief drug use

1h 33m

Five college graduates rent a cabin in the woods. Things go wrong. Yes, we’ve seen it, but this is certainly one of the better takes on this sub-genre, and there is no shortage of homages to some of the best horror films from the 70s and 80s. Certainly gory at times, it also teases Director/Writer Eli Roth’s (Hostel)ability to gross us out and make us extremely uncomfortable looking at the screen. There are plenty of well-executed jump-scares and Roth brings some very quirky comedy to the script, including multiple cameos by himself. If you like gory horror, this is a fun ride. If you have a weak stomach, you are not going to want to catch this fever. The film has a bit of everything, pulling from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Night of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, The Thing, and even Deliverance, to name a few. Many will recognize Rider Strong, who played Shawn in Boy Meets World. There are multiple side- characters who are fun additions and fill in some holes generally left by bad acting extras or unnecessary sub-plots. This film has plenty of stupid decisions, plot holes do exist, and there is some mediocre acting, but in its genre, it is a must-see if it is a Movie You Missed. Be sure you are playing the 2003 version and not the completely uncalled for 2016 remake. Cabin Fever features a few questionable lines of dialogue that do not age well. One in particular will stand out early on and it comes full-circle as more of a gag, but many will take offense regardless and it is doubtful the joke would or could be made in today’s cultural climate. That said, there are plenty of other things to find offense at, as with most horror films. Fun local fact: The movie was filmed in multiple parts of North Carolina, including High Point, Winston-Salem, Mount Airy, and Mocksville.

