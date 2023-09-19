Evince Magazine

September 19, 2023
Plant XI:  Kindness Matters (A Plant Dialogue)

by Evince Magazine
Scene:  Chatting easily, Linda is hauling a happy Plant out for a wagon ride.  The distant drone of an ambulance puts Linda in a certain frame of mind.

Plant:  What’s your favorite human character trait?

Linda:  What do you mean, Plant?  I don’t have a favorite — I just have character traits.  I work at optimizing them.

P:  Work at them how?

L:  To enhance the positive ones and reduce the negative ones. 

P:  Probably another growth-oriented focus for you?  Anyway, list a positive one you work at every day.

L:  That’s easy.  Being kind.

P:  I didn’t expect that answer.  Why?

L:  Kindness (Figure 1) makes a big difference in people’s lives, including mine.

P:  Give me an example. 

L:  Okay.  Once upon a time …

P (sighing):  I thought you were giving me an example.

L:  Hush.  It’s easier to tell this story as a fable.

P:  Oh.

L:  As I was saying, once upon a time, there was a man who developed cancer.

P:  …Ohhhh…

L:  He went through many treatments:  chemotherapies, surgeries, immunotherapy, multiple radiation events.  The disease would wax and wane.

P:  This was serious.

L:  Yes.  Multiple recurrences – life or death — with brief quiescent intervals in between.  And one day, the man and his wife shared news with their family that cancer had raised its despicable head yet again.

P:  That would be hard.

L:  Very hard.  And the extended family felt sadder than sad.

P:  Go on.

L:  The man and his wife had a daughter-in-law who felt things deeply.

P:  She must have felt so sad for her father-in-law and the family.  She must have wanted to do something to help him.

L:  Yes.  And some weeks later, she came to visit holding an upside-down garbage bag suspended over something hung on a hanger.

P:  Garbage bag?

L:  Correct.  Black.  Contractor grade.  Open at the bottom.

P: …And…?

L:  The family had a clothes rack on rollers used for hanging clothes.

P:  A rolling clothes rack?

L:  Yes.  The daughter-in-law handed the upside-down garbage bag to her husband.  Then she went into the storage room and unloaded the clothes rack.

P:  … Is that so?   … And then what?

L:  She rolled out the clothes rack to where the family was and hung the upside-down garbage bag, open at the bottom, from its hanger on the top.

P:  And then?

L:  The daughter-in-law stripped off the garbage bag, unveiling a colorful, shimmering paper sculpture (Figure 2) she had made for the man with cancer.

P:  …Really

L:  Yes.  She had finally thought of what to do to express her caring and to encourage her father-in-law when he was so clearly discouraged.

P:  So, she did … this.

L:  The daughter-in-law remembered the story of Sadako Sasaki*, a Japanese girl present when Hiroshima was bombed.  She developed leukemia and had heard that if a person folded 1,000 cranes, the gods would grant that person one wish.  Sadako died at age 12 before she could finish folding all the cranes, but the daughter-in-law in our fable finished her thousand cranes, then wished that the gods would make the man well.  This was all she could do, but she did it.

P:  That is kindness and caring raised to another level.

L:  Yes.  And with excellent treatment and some encouragement, the man survived.

P:  Maybe related, maybe not, but tangible kindness might inspire a patient to exhibit more stamina in fighting the disease.

L:  Yes.  And several years later, the cancer recurred.

P:  Oh, no …

L:  And the daughter-in-law folded another thousand paper cranes (Figure 3) and made her wish for her father-in-law’s recovery.

P:  And?

L:  Once again, the man survived, and he smiled every day when he saw the colorful, shimmering cranes.

P:  But perhaps the daughter-in-law’s kindness gave him an extra psychological boost to help him get better.

L:  Humans crave connection, especially in times of darkness.  Tangible gestures connecting people can make a difference.

P:  Yes, I can see it now.  I will remember.  I will produce extra oxygen for you tomorrow.  Kindness matters.

*Reference:  One Thousand Origami Cranes.  Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_thousand_origami_cranes.  Last accessed:  August 14, 2023.

About the author:  Plant and Linda Lemery llemery@gmail.com welcome reader comments.

Fiction
