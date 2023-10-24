Discovering Wine and Curry

Wine and Cheese: They Were Meant for Each Other

I recently visited a large wine shop in a nearby city. I asked a staff person if I could be directed to the German wine section. When we arrived at that section of the store, they said. “This German red wine is a Pinot Noir and is great with curry dishes.”

Having no experience with curry dishes and the wines that complement them, I decided it was time to investigate. There is a helpful website named “Wine Lover Magazine” and the page “Curry and Wine: Which Pairings Are Best?” Wine Lover states, “Curry is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Indian food. But actually, it is not only a staple in Indian cuisine but also in Thailand, Japan, and other Asian countries.” Luckily, my town has an excellent Thai restaurant. An outstanding staff member there recommended that I begin with a Thai dish that included Massaman curry, since that is mild. I paired it with their house pinot noir, and it was delicious.

Next was a dish including Panang Curry, a bit spicier than the Massaman, which was also delicious. I paired it with a Sauvignon Blanc, and the combination worked well.

The following curries on my list to experience are Thai red, green, and yellow curry. I will pair the red curry dish with an off-dry Riesling. For the green curry dish, I will try it with a Pinot Gris or Pinot Grigio, slightly sweet if possible. Finally, I’ll try a yellow curry dish with an unoaked Chardonnay.

Suggestions from Wine Lover magazine:

The sauces are vital because they provide many flavors. So, pick your curry and wine pairing based on the sauce.

Combining tannins and tomatoes’ acidity can create unpleasant bitter flavors.

Creamy and buttery curry goes best with rich white wines with adequate acidity.

Acidity also helps with spiciness because it makes the mouth water. So acidic wine and curry are a great combination.

Sweet wines are another option for spicy meals. Sugar coats your palate and tunes down the heat. Even wines that contain only a little residual sugar but offer aromas of sweet fruits can have a similar effect.

Be careful with wines that are high in alcohol. Alcohol intensifies the heat of ingredients.

Be fearless in your culinary journeys. Cheers!