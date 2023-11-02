Keep Fighting Until We Get There

For a Dollar, a local indie band sprinkled with heavy rock influences began at Carter’s Music & Art School in 2018. The student band formed under instructor Noah Carter (who also plays guitar) and school director Vernon Carter. After years of personal growth and hard work, the current line-up comprises lead singers Braiden Burke and Emily Morrison, guitarists Noah Carter and Cade Bohannon, bassist Zachary Davis, and drummer Jonathan Guynn.

For the last two years, For a Dollar has been road warriors, touring heavily through Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington, DC, perfecting its sound. The effort cultivated with the band releasing its first two single last August and the first EP coming in December.

For a Dollar’s love of music from an early age and an eye for creativity is the basis for coming together. “When I was a kid, I became enamored with the soundtracks in my favorite Nintendo games while I played, and as I grew, that love for music and listening and writing my music only blossomed into something I feel like I could never live without,” Davis said. Bohannon added, “The option for creativity and the opportunity to express my feelings and thoughts any way I am able is why I fell in love with music and writing and playing guitar.”

A key ingredient in the artistry of music is inspiration. The band finds that in each other and uses it to strengthen the bond within the group. “We are all great friends and always look to each other in life. That helps push us forward and stay inspired,” Carter said.

Another essential tool for musicians is creativity. For a Dollar finds the creative spark by balancing open minds with honesty among each other. It also helps that each member plays multiple instruments. “We always have a well of creativity to draw from and support each other’s ideas as we write and come up with new songs,” Carter said. The band cites one of the most creative minds in music, Jack White, as a dream collaboration. “He has inspired many of our songs, and we cover many of his multiple bands’ songs.”

Being skilled in multiple instruments gives an added dimension to the band. When asked about her favorite instrument, Morrison said, “Usually I would say guitar or ukulele, but I’ve recently gotten back into piano. I learned when I was a lot younger, and lost interest, but now it just brings me back to those times whenever I play.” Burke, who mainly sings for the band, said, “My favorite I’d have to say is guitar, simply because of how versatile and fun it is to play.”

Along with recording original music, For a Dollar has aspirations of being a household name just as its dream collaborator, Jack White. A piece of advice from a food truck owner in Raleigh fuels this goal. Carter said, “He told us we need to ‘keep going no what anyone says.’ And one day, he would see us on a national stage and to keep fighting until we got there.”

The music business is a tough gig, but For a Dollar has plenty of fight left.

For more information and to listen to the music, find For a Dollar at @foradollarband on Instagram or For A Dollar on Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify.