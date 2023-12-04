Plant XIV:  To Be One of The Lights (A Plant Dialogue)

Scene: Linda has brought Plant to a local restaurant table with a good view of the room. She explained to the hostess that she just bought Plant and didn’t want to leave her live purchase out in the cold car. Plant is on the table with a deep green plastic purchase bag pulled down around the bottom of the pot.

Plant (fluttering its leaves): I have never been to a restaurant before. What a lot of people. And they are all talking.

Linda: And we’re talking, but others will think I’m on the phone, so we won’t call attention to ourselves. I’ve got you situated in a place where you can see well, yes?

P (pointing a leaf downward): Oh, yes. I love all the colors. And what is that?

L (gesturing): That’s the menu. It’s a list of what we can order to eat.

P: I eat sunlight through my leaves, but it is dark in here.

L (rotating Plant’s pot slightly): I’ve positioned you so that a sunbeam will light up your life momentarily.

P (leaves rising): I do not eat menu food.

L (placatingly): I’ll get some water for you.

P (leaves drifting back into place): Filtered?

L: Of course. I thought we decided that during our recent chat about water purity. *

P: And you?

L: Water as well. Half portions of a sandwich and salad. And a cup of coffee.

P (playfully): You need a stimulant when you have moi?

L (eyebrows raising): Precisely because I have toi. Plus, I wanted you to see the holiday colors and textures in person. Or in plant. Whatever.

P (musingly): Lots of deep, rich reds, greens, blues. You are wearing green velvet, right? A deeper, brushier feel.

L (gesturing with her head): People dress up to celebrate the season. It’s a seasonal ritual. And you really understand the difference in textures from when we touched your leaves at home with velvet and other fabrics.

P (pointing a leaf): The plants are dressed up, too. Look at the bright gold wrappers around their pots, the bright red of their leaves. Poinsettias, aren’t they?

L (nodding): Yes. Traditional for this time of year.

P (leaves on either side swaying briefly forward): And look at the floor plants — someone lit them up.

L (smiling): Yes. Twining cool lights through plants puts another layer of celebration into the visual experience.

P (reflectively): Good to know. What do you love best about this season?

L (head cocked): I think I love the spirit.

P (attentively): How so?

L: It manifests as giving. People unintentionally give gifts that raise the spirit. For example, the deeper, richer colors and textures are a gift to anyone who sees them. They’re a reminder of generosity, sensitivity, people’s good qualities: their textures, as they are. Kindness, especially, just shines out of some people.

P (its top swaying slightly, then holding still): Perhaps this is a reminder to be one of the lights.

L (eyebrows raised): … You surprise me, Plant. Yes. Lights inspire us to be more in unexpected ways. I don’t think we consciously recognize that.

P (a leaf rising, then falling): Regardless of what religion people follow, what churches they go to or whether they go at all, this is a generous time of year. Plants do not go to church.

L (frowning): But plants are almost always in church. People bring them or give them as part of celebrating the season. And people want to connect, to celebrate in a group. They come together to make music or art or some other event in the name of their spirits and others come to listen, watch, and be inspired. Which reminds me … do plants think?

P (straightening): I had not thought about the fact that plants are often in church, and that people bring them there. I am glad you brought me here. I can sense the goodwill in the air. Regarding whether plants think, I can only speak for myself.

L (staring off into space): In a season like this, we can all be better in some way. We can all be more.

P (pointing a leaf like a maestro): Would that this spirit spread itself all year round.

L (swiveling toward Plant): I think it’s already there. We just have to wake it up and recognize it.

*See November 2023 Plant Dialogue.

About the Author: Plant and Linda Lemery <llemery@gmail.com> wish Evince readers a very happy holiday season.