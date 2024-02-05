Evince Magazine

Valentine Dinner For Four (A Mamie and Solly Dialogue)

by Linda Lemery
Scene:  Mamie is making oatmeal for breakfast.  Solly is drinking coffee and holding a file of papers.

Mamie (stirring at the stove):  So, Solly, tall man with salt-and-pepper hair and crooked smile, love of my life, what would you like to do for Valentine’s Day?

Solly (thumbing through the file):  It’s February?  Already?

M (frowning):  Those are not the words of a man who’s addressing the love of his life.

S (putting down the file):  Ma petite chou, we’ve been together for 40+ years, ever since I first said, “I do.”  You look the same to me as you did back when I first met you.  Exactly right.

M:  Tall, svelte, athletic?

S:  The Juliet to my Romeo?  Or maybe that was somebody else.

M:  Neatly sidestepped.  And why are you calling me a dog in French?

S:  Ma petite chou?  It means my little cabbage.

M (turns toward him):  Why are you calling me a cabbage?

S (sipping his coffee):  It’s French for sweetheart.  A term of endearment, a pet name for the love of my life.

M (turning back to the stove):  Okay, Cabbage.  Back at you in English.  Where were we?

S:  Despite the attitude, planning a romantic dinner for the four of us.

M (turning off the oatmeal):  The four of us?  You, me, and our alter egos?  Have you been changing your clothes in a phonebooth?  I thought those sudden absences were just errands.

S:  No, no, ma chou.  They were trips to obtain emergency ingredients for holiday dinners.

M:  Like for canned whole berry cranberry when I thought I had the real berries in the freezer, but didn’t.

S (putting down his cup):  You know how I love your cooking.

M:  Yes, I do.  Oatmeal’s ready.  And you love holiday dinners.

S:  Yes, I do.  I’ve said that since the beginning about everything, ma coeur.

M (thoughtfully dishing out oatmeal):  And I do, too … Anyway, we invest our hearts in collective holiday meals.  The last one was spatchcocked, brined chicken, dressing, cranberry, corn pudding,  stuffed acorn squash, and sweet potato and green bean casseroles.

S:  And wonderful pies, Dutch apple and pumpkin.

M:  Pumpkin pie, by our daughter-in-law.  Acorn squash, by our son.

S:  And we squashed the national parks game they brought.

M:  You squashed it.  I couldn’t quite follow it.

S (taking his oatmeal):  You’ll squash it next time. 

M:  Were these the four nuclear members you referred to for a Valentine’s Day dinner?

S:  No.  They’ll want their own Valentine’s Day.  We’ll send them a card.

M:  Then who were you referring to going to dinner with, other than moi and toi?

S:  Why, le chien et le chat.

M:  Do you want some brown sugar blend for the oatmeal?  What you said, the dog and the cat in French, right? But dinner out with them?

S:  I’ll take some blend.  Dog and cat are our newest household additions.

M:  We did adopt them recently.

S (stirring blendified oatmeal):  They were victims of food insecurity.

M:  But I didn’t think we’d take them out to a romantic dinner.

S:  They’re still getting used to us.

M:  We’ve given them a home.

S:  Having experienced it, they fear desertion.

M:  But take them out to dinner?

S:  This is a holiday about amour: music, candles, heart-shaped lights.

M (prosaically):  I do like oatmeal.  But do you know of a single restaurant that welcomes dogs and cats together as guests?  Other than a kennel?

S:  They are our new family.

M (looking at Solly’s hands):  Your mind is nearly opaque to me, Solly, but I see a tiny glimmer in its dimly lit tunnels.

S:  How so?

M:  Perhaps you are asking me in your indirect way to make dinner for us at home.

S: Never would I ask such a thing, ma petite.  Good oatmeal, by the way.

M:  That file in your hands.  Perhaps you’re suggesting takeout.

S (flipping pages):  What do you think?

M:  Sure.  A relaxed dinner at home with enough for leftovers.  According to the veterinarian, the dog needs to lose 2 pounds.  Regular food for them both.

S:  You read my mind, ma chérie. 

M:  You had this idea to begin with, you rascal. 

S (blowing her a kiss):  You see how transparent I am?

About the Author:  Linda Lemery llemery@gmail.com wishes Evince readers Happy Valentine’s Day.  She welcomes reader comments.

Linda Lemery
