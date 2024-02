A Professor Determined to Write Her Novel

What Do Writers Write About in December?

Backing away, I study you as if a pirate his spoils, his largesse

off a lumbering ship foolish for transporting such desirable cargo,

a model for a masthead. Aloof, you stare, unafraid as a regal Eurybia

set to cast a spell, alter constellations, capture my heart in a whirlpool.