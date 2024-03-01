Under the pulse of a jovial beat, Marcus Clements, better known as Phishnets, stands as a curator of memories spun from tracks that encourage a sea of strangers to move as one. His story, like his music, is an intricate tapestry of passion, rhythm, and the pursuit of shared joy.

A teacher by day and a DJ by night, Clements’ tale is a fervent love affair with music and the magic it weaves. “I’ve been curating playlists for myself, friends, and family for years,” he said. The cost of Djing was an obstacle for Clements in the beginning. But he soon realized it wasn’t as expensive as he thought. Reflecting on the years before he took to the turntables professionally, he added, “Investing in yourself may seem risky at first, but it’s worth it.”

Clements is a “ball of energy,” as some would say, but even the liveliest flames need time to rest and rekindle. In his downtime, he enjoys cooking, dancing, and the ultimate recharge—a good night of sleep.

His approach to music is as personal as it is professional. Whether it’s for a cookout or a festival, Clements’ sets are tailored to the venue and the vibe. It’s a thorough process that has him deep diving into genres and atmospheres. “I keep lots of songs in my library,” he said, discussing how he aligns his tracks with the mood of the audience. But the research is not all science. There’s an art to it—a candle lit, the scent of essential oils, the right lighting—all setting the stage for creativity to blossom.

Clements is no stranger to the emotional power of music. His aim is to craft sounds that stir the soul, that resonate with a frequency that elicits goosebumps, transcending the mere act of listening to become an experience felt deep within.

Reading a crowd is second nature to Phishnets, a skill honed through keen observation and an intrinsic understanding of body language. He starts his sets with familiar hits, earning the trust of his audience, before weaving in the unexpected—those deep cuts that mark the signature of a true DJ.

The tools of his trade are humble yet effective—an older Dell laptop, a pair of trusty speakers, a versatile Yamaha mixer, and a custom DJ booth built with care by the hands of students from Chatham High School. His software of choice, Rekordbox, is a nod to his preference for user-friendly interfaces that allow the music, not the technology, to take center stage.

In a world where music trends can switch on an algorithm, Clements keeps his ear to the speaker through the simple act of love. A playlist born out of social media stories, titled “I’m Hip,” became a cornerstone of his journey to DJing. Teaching and coaching are his windows to tap into the pulse of the younger generation.

Phishnets understands the art of timing and pacing in his sets, recognizing the perfect moment to slow down, to allow for a collective breath, a shared glance, a momentary rest before the night escalates once more. It’s in these transitions that the story of an evening is told, each chapter marked by a beat, a lyric, a melody.

Striking the balance between crowd-pleasers and personal favorites is a dance in itself—one that Phishnets performs with grace. “I am there for the crowd,” he said, and in that simplicity lies the essence of his artistry.

In a world often divided, DJ Phishnets weaves a narrative of unity, his soundtrack a bridge over which differences are set aside and for a moment, under the spell of his music, everyone speaks the same language and shares the same dance floor.