Movies You Missed From 20 Years Ago: Jersey Girl

Jersey Girl (6/10 Rating)

Released March 26, 2004

For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Comedy, Drama, Romance

PG-13: Language and Sexual Content

1h 42m

Did you see that movie with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez that came out like 20 years ago? No, not Gigli. The one Kevin Smith directed…that didn’t have Jay and Silent Bob…and was rated PG-13. Jersey Girl came out just behind one of the lowest rated films of all time, Gigli, which also starred Affleck and Lopez. The reception of that film was so bad that Miramax removed J. Lo from all the marketing for this film. This was also Kevin Smith’s first PG-13 rated film and with his fans just wanting more explicit dialogue and the 6th appearance of Jay and Silent Bob, it was bound to fail. Which brings me to why I chose this movie over a few must-sees, like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind or Dawn of the Dead. Give Jersey Girl a chance. No, it is not like Smith’s “Askewniverse” films prior to this, but it is better than most of the ones that followed. It does follow a fairly predictable pattern, depending on how much you know about the plot going into it. The end is nothing shocking, but this is just a sweet story based on Smith’s own experience as a father. What I love about Kevin Smith is that he is willing to go to intense places many of us would rather avoid. It hurts a little, but that’s life and sometimes we need the bad to appreciate the good. Affleck as Ollie Trinke has some strong scenes and his daughter, played by Raquel Castro, is enjoyable to watch. This is George Carlin’s last on screen performance and he may be the best part of this movie, with a nice range of his blunt comedic deliveries and serious moments as Ollie’s father. We get some fun cameos as well. I would recommend this movie for date night, especially for those with children. Without spoiling anything, there are references to Will Smith that involve ruining a PR career, which feels very ironic considering “The Slap Heard Round the World.” If you want the same heart with all the adult content, check out Smith’s last entry into his “Askewniverse,” Clerks III, for more of a Bromantic Comedy that offers similar relatable life situations.

