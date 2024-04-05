Inside the Method of Acting with Robbie Hendrix-Wirt

Like many other children of the 90s, Robbie Hendrix-Wirt grew up watching Shari Lewis and Lambchop on the television. Watching Lewis be a ventriloquist for three different puppets, sing songs, and dance around was very exciting for Hendrix-Wirt as a child. It made him wish he was there too, and it was what would later inspire his love of performing. At five, he started performing in church Christmas plays. His first role was a little snowman. Years later, his high school drama teacher, Mrs. Grant, taught him what it really meant to be an actor, and that was when he “fell head over heels in love with it.”

Besides Lewis, there are many other icons who have been role models for Hendrix-Wirt. He shared, “I’ve always loved Kristin Chenoweth. She’s a little firecracker with a big ole voice. I guess it’s true what they say…big things can come in small packages. Another role model for me would be Dolly Parton. She oozes southern hospitality and charm. Seeing all that she’s done and continues to do in her career and for her community is just amazing. For comedic purposes, my role model would be Lucille Ball. Watching I Love Lucy growing up always made me laugh. I would even try some of her stunts out at home. Some didn’t turn out so well or would cause arguments between me and my siblings, but it was totally worth it.”

One thing all actors must endure — even stars like Kristen Chenoweth — is the ever so nerve-wracking audition. The first thing Hendrix-Wirt likes to do when preparing for an audition is research the show to get a sense of what characters he would be interested in playing. He then finds a monologue and song when auditioning for a musical, that both show off his strengths, and fit the personality traits of the role(s) he has his eye on. Once materials have been picked, it is time to practice, practice, practice! He joked, “This was painful for family members growing up, and for my husband now, as they have to hear it repeatedly for days on end.”

All that hard work pays off, though, as Hendrix-Wirt has had the honor of playing many roles over the years. He has performed with Averett University, Theatre Guild of Rockingham County, Patrick & Henry Community College, and TheatreWorks Community Players. His favorite role of all time was the Emcee in Cabaret. He shared, “This one was special to me, because it was one I had on my list of many to get to portray. I will say it was one of the hardest roles I have ever had. I put myself in their shoes every night, and something happened each night on stage that would leave me breathless. I would literally drag myself onto the stage. Coming home at the end of each rehearsal or production for this show, I would be so utterly drained and would have to reset my mind. Would I ever do this role again? Absolutely!”

In Hendrix-Wirt’s mind, one of the most important qualities an actor should possess is the ability to take criticism. “Some actors have in their minds that what they think and do is golden and shouldn’t be changed. However, a director has a very clear idea of how they want their production to be, and actors have to be able to put their thoughts aside and respect that.” He also advises any aspiring actor that “when a director says, ‘Can we try it a different way?’ to always go big or go home. They can always say no, but they’ll never forget you were willing to completely let loose and show them. Bigger is better. Never give up.”