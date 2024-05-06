May I Have a Glass of Versatility, Please?

At a recent wine tasting, I was asked what one wine could be offered to guests being served a wide variety of appetizers at a social gathering. Here is my “two cents worth”. A sparkling Rosé based on Pinot Noir that has the “Brut” (middle grade) sweetness classification. Why? Sparkling wines have an effervescence due to the trapped carbon dioxide. These bubbles make them a good match for various foods. The high acidity in sparkling wines also balances rich or fatty foods. A non-sparkling possibility could be an off-dry, very slightly sweet Riesling.

Let’s consider expert opinions. In April 2022, Kristen Bieler wrote an article in Wine Spectator entitled “Sommelier Roundtable: What’s the Most Versatile Wine?”. This article contained the opinions of some sommeliers regarding versatile wines that can match a diverse mix of flavors. Here are some of their answers.

“Grenache is my go-to.” Brian Casey, beverage manager, The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa.

“Rosé Champagne. It pairs well throughout an entire meal, even through and after dessert, which is a great way to tie off a special evening.” Alexandria Sarovich, wine director, Little Saint, Healdsburg, California.

“Beaujolais,” Hugo Bensimon, beverage director, Grill 23 & Bar, Grand Award winner, Boston.

“Red Burgundy” (Pinot Noir) Robin Wright, beverage director, Ci Siamo, New York City.

“I have had great success with suggesting Spanish Garnacha to our guests,” Fahd Alaoui, food and beverage manager, The Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois.

“I have had so much fun exploring southern Italian grapes and styles,” Shelley Lindgren, co-owner / wine director, A16, Best of Award of Excellence winner in San Francisco.

“I have long believed that Riesling was the most versatile wine for food—with the exception of rare red meat.” Francis P. Schott, co-owner and beverage director, Stage Left Steak, Best of Award of Excellence winner in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Experiment with different wines matched to your many dishes to determine what you believe is the best versatile wine. Note: making this determination is even more fun when done with friends. Cheers!