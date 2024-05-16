Movies You Missed From 20 Years Ago: Troy

Troy (7/10 Rating)

Released May 14, 2004

For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Drama, War, Adventure

R: Graphic violence and some sexuality/nudity

2h 43m

Based on Homer’s poem “The Iliad ”, Troy is one of Wolfgang Peterson’s last movies as a director and is likely the best telling of this Greek mythological tale. While we have no way of knowing what parts of Homer’s story are based on real-life events, this film follows Homer’s poem itself very closely. While Peterson’s The NeverEnding Story in fact had an ending, at times it feels like Troy will not. Sure, it is an epic, but the pacing feels off and it peaks at the wrong times, dragging at others. Also, it feels unclear who the protagonist is. Maybe that is true to life, though? Is anyone fully bad or fully good depending on how much of their story you know? Perchance. Still, this film has all the elements of an epic historical movie: huge battles, violent deaths, forbidden love, and one badass hero, or antagonist, depending on which team you’re rooting for? Do people still love Brad Pitt the way we did in the early 2000s? Women wanted to be with him. Men wanted to be…with him. Say what you will, the man fits the bill of half god, Achilles. The thing is, he’s playing for the wrong team. Sure, he defies the arrogant and evil Agamemnon for most of the film, but he’s still on the “bad” team. Then you have the spoiled little weenie, Paris, played by Orlando Bloom. He brought all this on himself…and his entire country. He kind of gets what is coming to him, except does he? It’s all a little hard to cheer for, at times, not knowing who is the good guy and who is the bad guy. There are some cool fights and a few epic moments, but the cinematography feels weak compared to the gritty in your face battles of Gladiator and the revenge is not as focused as Braveheart. The story is interesting, especially for those less familiar with the tale. Diane Kruger is stunning as Helen, the most beautiful woman in the world. Eric Bana is also great opposite Brad Pitt. According to IMDB, “Brad Pitt and Eric Bana did not use stunt doubles for their epic duel. They made a gentlemen’s agreement to pay for every accidental hit; $50 for each light blow and $100 for each hard blow. Pitt ended up paying Bana $750, and Bana didn’t owe Pitt anything.” Another fun fact: Brad Pitt tore his Achilles during production. You can’t have it all, Brad. If you like epic battles, sword and sandal movies, big horses, and ripped men in skirts…check out Troy.

