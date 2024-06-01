Bringing Inanimate Objects to Life

In a world where technology dominates and digital entertainment reigns, Anna Timm is pulling the strings to keep the ancient art of puppetry alive.

Growing up on a steady diet of Jim Henson’s creations, such as The Muppet Show and Sesame Street, Timm’s love for puppets was ignited at an early age. These shows deeply affected her education and sense of humor, and as she matured, her appreciation for the craft deepened. Timm became enamored with the intricate engineering and practical effects that brought these characters to life, as well as the beautiful stories and elaborate attention to detail in Henson’s more grown-up works, such as Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal.

Timm’s talent for puppetry first became apparent during high school, thanks to the encouragement of her theatre teacher, who shared an interest in the art form. Her original play, Plantsitting, showcased her skills in puppet design, building, and operation, and even included pyrotechnics. The success of this production, which was put on for the school’s annual charity event, propelled Timm to continue pursuing her passion.

In her freshman year at Averett University, she had the opportunity to work with Justin Hall on constructing puppets for the children’s show Lily Plants a Garden. Witnessing the curious interactions between the audience and the puppets, particularly the ballerina rose plant “Rosey,” reaffirmed Timm’s belief in the power of puppetry to connect with people on a profound level. She realized the gentleness we show towards puppets is a reflection of our innate capacity for compassion, and that the human nerves, veins, and wisps of soul stretch out into the things we create, no matter the medium.

Apart from puppet-making, Timm is a multi-talented artist who excels in various mediums, including drawing, painting, collaging, knitting, crocheting, sewing, music, and filmmaking. She is also a skilled ventriloquist, adding yet another dimension to her performances. For her, creating art in all forms has always been the one thing that makes her feel like herself, and it serves to regulate her emotions in the face of an overactive imagination that can sometimes lead to unnecessary stress and anxiety.

Inspired by the work of Paperhand Puppet Intervention, a Saxapahaw-based group that focuses on environmentalism through upcycling materials, organizing protests, and weaving important messages into their storytelling, and the legendary Jim Henson, Timm dreams of adapting her favorite book, Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, into a stage production that transforms the theater into an interactive aquarium experience.

When asked what she wishes more people knew about puppets and puppet-making, Timm said, “Everyone is a puppeteer. Did you play with Barbies or G.I. Joes or anything else as a kid? Congratulations! You’re a puppeteer!” She encourages audiences to view performances as a collective experience, where both the performers and the audience receive the story in real-time, making the total experience more engaging and memorable.

As for her future, Timm sees herself working as a resident puppet designer at a theatre company or joining the ranks of Paperhand Puppet Intervention within the next five years. The decision to attend Averett University, where her older brother Abe flourished, has provided Timm with a challenging yet safe and familial environment that encourages growth and self-discovery.

With her boundless creativity, passion, and talent, Timm will continue to captivate audiences and inspire a new generation of puppeteers for years to come. As she continues to explore new mediums and push the boundaries of her craft, she remains committed to keeping the magic of puppetry alive and relevant in an ever-changing world.