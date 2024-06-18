No Sugar Added?

Once, while working in a wine shop, I was told that one regular customer had an adverse reaction in their GI tract after consuming a well-known domestic Pinot Noir. The same customer reacted differently after consuming a European brand of Pinot Noir. I tried to find the sugar content in the national brand. Still, after seeing something online, I called the corporate office but was told they keep that information private.

Recently, I came across an enlightening article by Tim Edison on the blog, Wine Turtle. “Sugar in Wine: Just How Much Sugar is in Wine?” delved into the topic of sugar in wine. Edison explains, “In wine, sugar refers to the natural sugars found in grapes, which are converted into alcohol during fermentation.” This natural sugar content, a key element of wine, can vary significantly due to various factors, such as the grape variety, the climate, and the winemaking techniques employed.

In the most traditional scenario, yeast is added to the grape juice in a process known as fermentation. The yeast consumes the sugars, converting them into alcohol and carbon dioxide. But not all of these sugars are fermented. Those that remain after fermentation are usually called residual sugar.

In winemaking, sugar can also be added artificially during fermentation, a practice known as chaptalization. This doesn’t necessarily make the wine sweet. Instead, it increases the potential alcohol content in the final product, as the added sugar is typically fully converted to alcohol during fermentation. Chaptalization usually is not used in areas with a comparatively long growing season. I have heard this process is illegal in California and in the southern European countries of Spain, Italy, and Greece. In areas further north, like Germany, regulators may allow chaptalization occasionally but for tiny amounts of sugar.

It’s worth noting that there is no legal requirement for winemakers to disclose the amount of residual sugar in their wines. However, I believe that those who choose to do so voluntarily are champions of transparency in the industry. To these winemakers, I raise a glass and applaud their openness. Cheers!