Wines for a Summer Sip

What foods come to mind when you think of summer? I bet deviled eggs are on your list. They are a chilled mainstay for a picnic or any summer meal. A cool, crisp Sauvignon Blanc, with its versatile pairing options, would beautifully complement your savory deviled egg. Speaking of mainstays, I can’t imagine a summer meal without a cool potato salad. For the typical potato salad, a Reisling, known for its wide range of sweetness levels, would probably work. Remember, Rieslings can be bone dry, semi-sweet or sweet enough for a dessert wine. So, you choose according to your preference.

How about the tomato sandwich? Since tomatoes have a fair bit of acidity, let’s consider again the Sauvignon Blanc to match the tomatoes’ acidity. The crispness of the wine will enhance the freshness of the tomatoes. Corn on the cob is often seen at summer meals. Assuming you are putting butter on your hot corn on the cob, how about a full-bodied oaky chardonnay from California? The buttery notes of the wine will beautifully complement the butter on the corn, creating a delightful sensory experience.

Do you like shrimp or shrimp salad? I have a suggestion that I believe you will find tasty: a Spanish Alberino. This wine can accompany most seafood dishes. For a pasta salad without shrimp and without a heavy sauce, consider a Pinot Grigio.

Another perennial summertime favorite is fried or grilled chicken. Try a bubbly Prosecco with your fried chicken. If it is grilled chicken, consider a Pinot Noir. It is a red wine, but it is light-bodied and can be paired with a variety of dishes. Speaking of red wines, how about an Italian Barbera for your all-beef hot dog with mustard, chili, and onions? Also, a red Zinfandel for your hamburger will probably work well.

Having dessert? I hope it is a key lime pound cake. Regardless of the dessert, a chilled, sweet Reisling will probably do well.

Here’s wishing you good sips this summer and remember to stay hydrated and sip in moderation. Cheers!