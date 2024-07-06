Inside the Method of Acting with Justin Hall

What do a lion, a scarecrow, and a tinman all have in common? They are all characters in the famous classic movie, The Wizard of Oz, of course! As a child, Justin Hall watched this beloved film over and over, falling a little more in love with the dazzling costumes and catchy songs with each viewing. One day, Hall was introduced to the movie The Wiz, the Motown version of the same story, and he became obsessed. After seeing the on-stage touring production in Downtown Atlanta, Hall was hooked. “It was my first-time seeing people who looked like me acting, singing, and dancing on stage. I wanted to know how I could do that for a living!”

Hall got his degree in theatre and has since been all over the country for work both as a costumer and as an actor. He is currently a professor at Averett University, where he gets to share his knowledge of costume design and acting. When preparing for any role that comes his way, Hall starts his process the same way—research. “It’s so important that it bears repeating three times: Research. Research. Research! For me, that means more than just reading the script. It’s delving into things the character might be inspired by. I listen to music the character might sing. I look at artwork of the time. I’ll study the fashion of the period. The script will give you a great base to start. The real preparation happens when you, as an actor, can go away from the script and research. From that exploration, an actor can discover their own point of view of the character, bringing nuance and perspective to what is written, and creating more complexity and interest to the performance.”

Hall believes that “the most important quality for an actor is an ability to free themselves of their own inhibitions. Being unafraid to make a fool of themselves, to really ‘go there’ by creating movement with the body, emotion with the voice, and connection with the story. If an actor remains in their head or concerns themselves too much with what others might think, then the authenticity of the performance can be diluted. When an actor can transform themselves in such an authentic and believable way, the audience forgets they are watching an actor “perform” for a moment. They’ll believe they are watching a character “live” in that moment.”

Hall shared some solid advice for those aspiring to act, though it applies to any career field. “Love, honor, cherish, respect, and protect who you are as a person foremost. Producers, directors, casting agents, costume designers, choreographers, hair and makeup artists, audience members, critics, and reviewers are all going to have an opinion about who you are as an actor. How you look, how you sound, and how you ‘fit in’ to their vision of a character or performance? It is imperative that you create a foundation for yourself to withstand all of their critiques. If you want to be an actor, let your love for the craft and the process be your driving force. Take it seriously—study, grow, and learn. Decide for yourself what sort of things you will do to make your dreams of acting possible, but also decide for yourself the sort of things you won’t do. Boundaries are important, and they aren’t all the same for everybody. Know what your personal boundaries are, and don’t be afraid to stand by them. Don’t be afraid to be an advocate for yourself. Speak up and stand firm for yourself and for your talents. Above all else: be a good person. Be the person other people want to work with. Be the artist that others can’t wait to collaborate with. Sometimes that comes from not how you act, dance, or sing, but the positive energy and supportive atmosphere that you bring.”