July 9, 2024
Catch or Caught

by Barry Koplen
Transferred, that concept, beauty, to a fifty-yard pass, its ark a rainbow might envy, its sure-handed catch a combination of concentration as perfect as your stare from a crowded room when I wonder if its reception is mine to snare.
Poet's Corner
Barry Koplen
