A Golden Legacy: Danville Museum Celebrates 50 Years of Art and History

Nestled in the Old West End of Danville, the Sutherlin Mansion stands as a silent witness to the city’s rich tapestry of history. For the past half-century, this stately Italianate villa has been home to the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History (DMFAH), an institution that has become the cultural cornerstone of the community. As the museum prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, it reflects on its journey and looks ahead to a future filled with promise and purpose.

The story of DMFAH is one of transformation and perseverance. In the 1950s, Dr. James Jennings, the museum’s first President, planted the seeds of what would become the museum by organizing the Danville Art Association. This grassroots effort blossomed, merging with the local chapter of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in 1963. For years, the group hosted cultural events in various locations around town, from college campuses to high schools, nurturing a growing appetite for arts and culture in Danville.

In 1973, the stars aligned. As the city prepared to open a new library, the Sutherlin Mansion—a building steeped in Civil War and Civil Rights history—became available. The art association seized the opportunity, signing a lease with the city and embarking on an ambitious restoration project. On October 15, 1974, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History opened its doors inside the Sutherlin Mansion to the public, marking the beginning of a new era for both the museum and the community it serves.

“From the beginning, we’ve been, as Dr. Jennings said, ‘Riding two horses’ of art and history,” Executive Director, Sonja Ingram said. This dual focus has been both a challenge and a strength, allowing DMFAH to offer a unique blend of experiences to its visitors. From showcasing local and non-local artists to preserving and interpreting Danville’s complex history, the museum has become a multifaceted gem in the crown of the city’s cultural life.

Over the years, DMFAH has hosted an impressive array of exhibitions and programs. Recent standouts include the Robert Marsh Retrospective, celebrating the beloved local artist and educator, and the innovative “Living Hive” exhibit by Elsabe Dixon, which explored the intersection of art, agriculture, and environmental concerns.

The museum has also tackled challenging historical topics, through powerful exhibits like “The Movement,” which examines the 1960 sit-in inside the Sutherlin Mansion, which was at the time Danville’s Whites-only library and the 1963 Civil Rights protests in Danville.

One of the most important exhibits DMFA has had is the Camilla Williams exhibit, which explores Williams’ life growing up in Danville and as an international opera star. The content and subject matter of the Camilla Williams exhibit, and its educational opportunities, are immense.

Perhaps one of the museum’s most significant contributions has been its commitment to education. Each year, hundreds of students from local schools, including Head Start programs and homeschoolers, pass through its doors. Summer art camps and university collaborations further cement DMFAH’s role as an educational powerhouse in the region.

As DMFAH celebrates its golden anniversary, it’s not content to rest on its laurels. The museum is actively working to become more inclusive and diverse in its programming and exhibitions. “It’s essential that we reexamine our current history exhibits,” Ingram said, noting plans to update the Civil War exhibit and provide a more comprehensive representation of all individuals who lived and worked at the Sutherlin Mansion, including enslaved people.

“As far as riding the art horse, everyone, including our board and staff, feels it is essential that we host art exhibits that are new and exciting. Who’s to say we will not have, for instance, a Kara Walker exhibit or a Samurai Armor exhibit at VMHC in the next few years.

The museum is also embracing technology to enhance visitor experiences. While audio tours have been a staple for years, DMFAH is exploring cutting-edge options like projection mapping and augmented reality to create more immersive exhibits. These technological upgrades, however, come with a hefty price tag, prompting the museum to seek grant funding to bring these visions to life.

Looking ahead, DMFAH has set its sights on achieving accreditation through the American Alliance of Museums, a process that will take several years but will solidify its standing as a top-tier cultural institution. Plans are also underway to revitalize the museum’s spaces, including transforming the auditorium into a high-tech multimedia room for public use.

As Danville itself undergoes an economic renaissance, with new businesses and increased tourism, DMFAH is positioning itself to be a key player in the city’s resurgence. Its location on both the Civil War Trails and the United States Civil Rights Trail makes it a natural draw for history buffs and tourists alike.

The 50th-anniversary celebration kicks off on September 6th with the opening of a special photography exhibit by renowned photographers Emmet Gowin and Glenn Scarboro. This will be followed by “Art on the Lawn” on September 14th, which will serve as a launchpad for the museum’s renewed vision and strategic goals. Other events and exhibits this fall include the Virginia Humanities genealogy program “Finding Our Roots,” Opera on the James, “HOWEL,” a holiday art exhibit, and a special 50th Anniversary President’s Reception.

“We want the public to know that we are moving forward to provide the exhibits, programs, events, classes, and tools to be the cultural heart of Danville,” Ingram added. “But we can’t do it alone.”

As DMFAH embarks on its next half-century, it invites the community to join in its journey. From volunteering to becoming a member or supporter, there are myriad ways for Danville residents and visitors alike to be part of this vibrant institution’s future. With its rich past and ambitious vision, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History stands poised to continue its role as a vibrant center of culture, education, and community for generations to come.