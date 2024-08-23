Evince Magazine

August 23, 2024
Quilts from an antique store on Main

by Barry Koplen
I’d found them, quilts from generations ago, old histories, handmade scrolls, stitched from scraps or old clothes, spare blankets, sewn-in memories to wrap both black and white babies when winters froze before our Civil War.
Barry Koplen
