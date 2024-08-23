August 23, 2024 51 Views Quilts from an antique store on Main by Barry Koplen I’d found them, quilts from generations ago, old histories, handmade scrolls, stitched from scraps or old clothes, spare blankets, sewn-in memories to wrap both black and white babies when winters froze before our Civil War. Catch or Caught Another Writer’s Response: Noel Eichman-Dorr I’d found them, quilts from generations ago, old histories, handmade scrolls, stitched from scraps or old clothes, spare blankets, sewn-in memories to wrap both black and white babies when winters froze before our Civil War. SHARE Poet's Corner