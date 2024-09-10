Quantum Exchange

(Scene: Mamie and Solly, married for decades, are weeding a garden. Weeds are flourishing amidst sparsely populated iris.)

Solly (staring down in dismay): Garden is really overgrown. Weeds and flowers are intertwining. It’s a knee-high jungle.

Mamie (on all fours, weeding): How could all this have grown up so quickly?

S (pulling on a weed): It’s all tangled…

M (standing, rubbing her back): The house is wrecked. We were busy ten out of the last twenty weeks. No wonder we’re all tangled up.

S (frowning): There’s that word again.

M (waving her weed digger): What word? Wrecked? Busy? Weeks?

S (looking resigned): Tangled.

M (turning to look at him): Tangled? Why are you focused on “tangled?”

S (meeting her eyes): I’m entangled in reading articles.

M (eyebrows raised): And you’re mulling them over while we’re weeding.

S (shrugging): I’m just trying to understand them.

M (sympathetically): Physics again?

S (reluctantly): Yes.

M (focusing her attention): Knew you were stewing over something. Tell me.

S (sighing): Quantum entanglement.

M (musing): I assume that’s particle physics. Why on earth do you think about stuff like this?

S (seriously): It resonates. And because I can.

M (nodding): …Of course it resonates, and of course you can. Tell me about quantum entanglement. I’m not current with physics, but talking may help you distill what you think.

S (slowly): Well, under certain conditions in the universe,…

M (anticipating): …and here we go…

S (looking inward): …atoms and their particles get smashed together, compressed beyond belief. Their parts mingle. They’re somehow tied together at the subatomic level, no matter how far apart they are.

M (thinking): …Like friends are. Because of memory.

S (surprised): …What?

M (shrugging): Friends. Spouses like us. Acquaintances. People who have conversations.

S (staring): Friends aren’t quantum particles. They’re people. We’re talking about completely different things.

M (shaking her head): Not so different. People quibble over ideas. Discussions influence how they think. Their ideas entangle. Like in the garden. That’s how people become friends. Or not.

S (frowning): Mamie, you can’t talk about people’s thoughts entangling like the roots of weeds and flowers.

M (smiling): Sure, I can, at least in metaphor. Think about how memory works.

S (eyebrows a flat line): …Memory? We’re talking about memory?

M (assertively): Right now, we are. Old friends who haven’t seen each other in forty-plus years can pick up where they left off because of shared memories. We’re the proof: We just did that with old friends during their visit to us for nearly a week, remember? New discussions make new memories. If that’s not entangled, I don’t know what is.

S (shaking his head as if clearing it): I was talking about quantum entanglement, Mamie.

M (thinking aloud): Quantum means something teeny-tiny that we can’t see. Entanglement means somehow twisted up together. Our brains can store new, shared memories, replacing less important ones.

S (eyebrows raised): But in physics, quantum entanglement relates to two particles that share certain characteristics over immense distances. Our conversation in this garden doesn’t relate to particle physics.

M (quizzically): Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t. Maybe distance is relative in terms of shared memories. A human brain weighs about 3 pounds and has about 86 billion neurons. My neurons remember reading that. Eighty-six billion of anything crammed together in cranium tofu is pretty complex…

S (hesitantly): …which makes people complex because ultimately people think with their brains, then articulate their thoughts.

M (nodding): And it’s true that people’s conversations shape ideas.

S (thinking aloud): And there are theories about quantum mechanics in brain function, though I’m not so sure about memory.

M (forging ahead): Ideas grow like weeds. We dig them up, examine them through conversation…

S (slowly): …to determine what they are. Or aren’t.

M (musing): See? Entangled ideas. Isn’t it interesting how mixed-up gardens and quantum physics,…

S (thoughtfully): …how weeds and flowers,…

M (curiously): …how behavior of particles and conversation about ideas can all twist together? There’s some other elusive pattern here, though. Can’t identify it.

S (shaking his head): Never thought we’d weed a garden and end up in this conversational vortex. Who knows what we’ll talk about next?

