Evince Magazine

Evince Magazine

September 17, 2024
36 Views

While Searching for Your Poem…

by Barry Koplen
Deep within resides a poem I regard as an unseen visitor; it’s presence clings to mystery, stirs emotions bound to anticipation. Have you noticed me, a searcher, dazed, yet trolling for stanzas much too evasive to catch?
Subversion
Getting Started

Deep within resides a poem I regard as an unseen visitor;

it’s presence clings to mystery, stirs emotions bound to

anticipation. Have you noticed me, a searcher, dazed,

yet trolling for stanzas much too evasive to catch?

Poet's Corner
Barry Koplen
View All Posts by Author
Day School Luncheon
Previous Post
A Glass of Rubies, Please
Next Post

Current Issue


width=

Showcase Magazine


Showcase Magazine

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal http://evincemagazine.com 300 0 1