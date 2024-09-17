September 17, 2024 36 Views While Searching for Your Poem… by Barry Koplen Deep within resides a poem I regard as an unseen visitor; it’s presence clings to mystery, stirs emotions bound to anticipation. Have you noticed me, a searcher, dazed, yet trolling for stanzas much too evasive to catch? Subversion Getting Started Deep within resides a poem I regard as an unseen visitor; it’s presence clings to mystery, stirs emotions bound to anticipation. Have you noticed me, a searcher, dazed, yet trolling for stanzas much too evasive to catch? SHARE Poet's Corner