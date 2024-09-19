A Glass of Rubies, Please

When you read a wine review, the wine’s color is usually mentioned in the description. In the article “What if gemstones were fine wines?” appearing on the website jewelrycult.com, the writer says wines are often described as precious and fascinating gemstones, so we combined them in this article.

The first wine used in the article for wine and gemstone pairing was a red French Bordeaux, which is a blend of mostly Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. It was described as a deep, dark, ruby color, much like Myanmar (formerly Burma) rubies. Rubies can be various shades of red, such as deep red from Mozambique (southeast Africa), medium red such as those from Thailand, red like those from Tanzania in East Africa, Pinkish red like those from Afghanistan, and purplish-red like those from Madagascar and Sri Lanka from the Indian Ocean region. Because of these color variations, you may see the ruby color referenced in the description of other red wines, like Pinot Noir.

Another Bordeaux wine mentioned in this article is a “white” wine made from Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon grapes. This wine’s color is described as that of a pure yellow diamond. As you may know, the diamonds most used in jewelry are prized for their lack of color; however, a pure yellow diamond is a rare, beautiful gem to behold.

The article cites a Portuguese Vinho Verde “white” wine as having the color of light green and the transparency of peridot, the birthstone for August. This transparent gemstone’s color can range from pure green to yellow or brownish-green. The rare true green, with no traces of brown or yellow, is the most desirable color, and the one referenced in this description.

Our article also discusses a rare bottle of Sherry that sold at auction for $43,500. It states that the sweet and old wine, with its tawny color, equals the organic, honey-like appearance of amber. As with pearls, amber is one of the few organic gemstones that originate from animal or vegetable processes. While amber may be golden in color, don’t confuse it with citrine or topaz.

Here’s hoping that your next wine is a real gem. Cheers!