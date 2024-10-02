V.R. Christensen: Weaving History, Healing, and Hope

Investing In Yourself May Seem Risky at First, But It’s Worth It

In the quaint historic district of Danville, Virginia, a renaissance woman is quietly reshaping narratives—both on the page and in her community. V.R. Christensen, bestselling author of historical fiction and steampunk novels, is also a dedicated preservationist, massage therapist, and trauma-informed practitioner. Her multifaceted career is a testament to her core mission: healing the world, one story, one building, and one person at a time.

From Victorian England to Dystopian Futures

Christensen’s literary journey began with a love for British literature, kindled by an inspiring high school English teacher. This passion led her to craft bestselling historical fiction works like Of Moths and Butterflies and Gods and Monsters. Her writing, deeply rooted in the Regency, Victorian, and Edwardian eras, explores themes of justice, equality, and the human struggle against adversity.

“I write what I would want to read,” Christensen explained. “I write about subject matter that is important to me, like fairness and justice.” Her novels often draw from personal experiences, tackling issues such as women’s rights and the pursuit of happiness in the face of loss and abuse.

In a bold transition, Christensen ventured into the realm of Neo-Victorian Dystopian Steampunk with her Icarus Project series. The first volume, Absinthe Moon, paints a vivid picture of a walled city grappling with the consequences of unchecked capitalism, government corruption, and the quest for genetic perfection. This shift allowed her to blend her love for Victorian aesthetics with speculative fiction, creating a unique platform to address contemporary issues through a historical lens.

Preserving the Past, Shaping the Future

Beyond her fictional worlds, Christensen is deeply involved in preserving the real-world history of Danville’s Old West End. As a writer for OldWestEndVA.com, she chronicles the stories of historic homes and their inhabitants, bridging the gap between past and present. Her efforts extend beyond the page; she’s actively involved in restoring these homes, giving tangible form to the history she writes about.

“We’ve saved something like 60 houses from demolition,” Christensen stated. “We’ve repopulated the Old West End and have begun to really build a community there.” This preservation work not only informs her fiction but also satisfies her desire to create and recreate worlds, both on paper and in reality.

Healing Through Words and Touch

Christensen’s pursuit of healing extends to her work as a licensed massage therapist specializing in pain relief and deep relaxation. She incorporates cupping and reiki-infused therapeutic massage into her practice, viewing it as another avenue to alleviate suffering and promote wellness.

“I think at the heart of me, I really just want to heal the world,” she said. This holistic approach to healing informs her writing as well, particularly in themes of transformation and overcoming trauma. As a trauma-informed practitioner, Christensen brings a deep sense of empathy to both her therapeutic work and her storytelling.

Personal Journey and Future Projects

Christensen’s own life has been marked by significant transitions and losses, including the end of her marriage, the deaths of her father and sister, and her decision to leave her long-time religion. These experiences have inspired her upcoming collection of essays, Scatter Creek, which chronicles her personal transformation from “domesticated housewife” to a “wild woman” of the modern age.

Looking ahead, Christensen has a full plate of projects. She’s working on sequels to Absinthe Moon, continuing her Less is More series, and considering non-fiction works that explore the rich history of Danville’s notable residents.

Throughout her diverse career, one thread remains constant: Christensen’s desire to foster understanding and compassion. Whether through her novels, her preservation efforts, or her healing practices, she strives to create spaces—both physical and emotional—where people feel heard, seen, and valued.

In a world that often feels fragmented and disconnected, V.R. Christensen’s work serves as a reminder of the power of empathy and the enduring human capacity for resilience and growth. Through her multifaceted approach to storytelling and healing, she continues to weave a tapestry of hope, one word, one touch, and one restored building at a time.