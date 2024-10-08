Salty Tale (A Mamie and Solly Story)

Valentine Dinner For Four (A Mamie and Solly Dialogue)

(Scene: Mamie and Solly, decades-long spouses in time, sit at breakfast in their sunny yellow kitchen.)

Solly (unfolding his napkin): Pass the salt, please.

Mamie (happily): Which one?

S (eyebrows flattening): What do you mean, which one?

M (whipping out a tray): New salts for you!

S (frowning): Why are there so many salt shakers? And why are you so happy?

M (smiling): I live to serve. Shaker #1 is a sodium-free, potassium-chloride salt. Shaker #2 is a 75% potassium salt to 25% sodium salt mix.

S (eyes narrowing): There are 3 more shakers. Am I an experimental subject?

M (determinedly): Yes. Shaker #3 has 50% potassium salt and 50% sodium salt. Shaker #4 is a 25% potassium salt to 75% sodium salt mix*. That grinder has pepper.

S (running a hand through his hair): Where’s the real salt shaker?

M (holding up her hands): I made those combinations just for you. Science evolves. Isn’t that reality?

S (sighing): Today’s reality seems to be unconventional salt shakers to use on what I now see are my unconventional, not plain, eggs.

M (innocently): Oh, you noticed the red, yellow, and green pepper chunks sticking out of your omelet?

S (staring at the omelet): Sticking out like badly-designed, melted traffic lights. Luckily, I can pick out the chunks. Why can’t I have a normal wife? What’s with all these shakers?

M (honestly): I am perfectly normal for a sample size of one. And your blood pressure has been creeping up, though you’re not on medications. Yet.

S (gesturing): Mamie, living with you causes my blood pressure spikes. So, where did this sudden obsession with salt mixes come from?

M (reasonably): I read some articles*.

S (folding his arms): Of course you did.

M: Just 14% of people world-wide get enough potassium*. I read about nearly 21,000 Chinese people with high blood pressure or stroke histories who were split into groups and followed over 4-1/2 years*.

S: …And…?

M: The test group got lower-sodium salt*. The control group used regular-sodium salt*. The lower-sodium group had significantly fewer cardiovascular and kidney disease events, strokes, and deaths than the regular salt group*.

S: Boil it down for me.

M: People generally consume too much sodium salt. That helps drive up blood pressure over time.

S (heatedly): You can’t have my iodized sodium salt. I need it so I don’t get that lumpy flesh goiter thing around my neck. I don’t want hypothyroidism, either.

M (throwing up a hand): I checked our multivitamins. They have enough daily iodine.

S (throwing up both hands): I’ve used iodized sodium salt my whole life.

M: Hypertension – high blood pressure – is the number one killer world-wide*. Your blood pressure is rising as you age. Using a potassium salt mix significantly reduces blood pressure*.

S: Like how?

M: Potassium helps the kidneys eliminate sodium, acts like a diuretic, and relaxes blood vessels*. Vessel dilation allows more blood flow* at lower pressure. A bit more potassium in your body helps shed extra sodium*.

S: You’ve been reading too much. Why four shakers?

M: Choice is a satisfier. You get to choose which one tastes best. It’s a win-win. And you get all the pepper you want.

S: I get all the pepper I need being married to you. What if all those salts taste the same?

M: The all-potassium, no-sodium salt tastes metallic to me*. I would use the potassium salt percentage that tastes the best. We’ll tell our doctors since taking certain other medications could influence potassium levels*.

S: You made up these shakers just for me?

M (smiling): I want you around for as long as I can have you. And I’ll use them, too.

S (dusting a shaker gingerly over the omelet): Are you still going to put tri-colored peppers in my eggs?

M: Educating your palate means trying new things.

S: We’re educating my palate, too?

M: Give me a millimeter, I sneak in a fresh vegetable. Bell peppers are small, additional sources of potassium*.

S (gingerly biting into the omelet): You’re a monster, Mamie, about nudging me toward healthier living.

M (fondly): Seriously, do your research. Make up your own mind. And that’s monstress to you, buddy-boy.

