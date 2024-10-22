October 22, 2024 20 Views How She Sings Me by Barry Koplen Listening to Suite Judy Blue Eyes, thinking of her, her Judy-like brown eyes, her questions that claim my feelings as if images stuck in her mirror. My shell of truth has been pierced by her stare, pressed into lyrics only she will record. Questions I’ve Asked Writers to Answer Racing Listening to Suite Judy Blue Eyes, thinking of her, her Judy-like brown eyes, her questions that claim my feelings as if images stuck in her mirror. My shell of truth has been pierced by her stare, pressed into lyrics only she will record. SHARE Poet's Corner