October 22, 2024
How She Sings Me

by Barry Koplen
Listening to Suite Judy Blue Eyes, thinking of her, her Judy-like brown eyes, her questions that claim my feelings as if images stuck in her mirror. My shell of truth has been pierced by her stare, pressed into lyrics only she will record.
Questions I’ve Asked Writers to Answer
Racing

Poet's Corner
Barry Koplen
