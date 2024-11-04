Mountain Dew Masterpieces

Creativity strikes in different ways. Artists see art in objects others may find expendable. Local artist, Michael Williams transforms ordinary Mountain Dew boxes into extraordinary works of art, challenging perceptions about creativity and neurodivergence along the way.

Williams, who serves as the Quality and Compliance Coordinator at the Arc of Southside, discovered his artistic calling through an unexpected source: his collection of Mountain Dew boxes. Rather than discarding these remnants of his favorite beverage, he saw potential where others might have seen trash. “Instead of throwing away my Mountain Dew box collection, I decided to deconstruct the boxes and change them into art that could be hung on the wall,” Williams explained.

His breakthrough piece was a recreation of the “Hat of Discipline” from the cartoon series Ed, Edd n Eddy—a childhood favorite that still resonates with him. The project required innovative thinking and precise execution, combining poster board, hot glue, and carefully deconstructed Mountain Dew boxes to create a wearable hammer-shaped hat that pays homage to the show while demonstrating Williams’ technical skill.

What makes Williams’ journey particularly compelling is his perspective as an artist with Asperger’s syndrome. While he faces challenges with concentration and environmental sensitivity, he has turned these traits into strengths. “While I do tend to lose focus, I also become fixated on tasks and do not stop until they are completed,” he shared. This dedication is evident not only in his art but in all aspects of his life.

Indeed, Williams’ artistic emergence parallels another remarkable transformation. In 2022, weighing over 250 pounds, he embarked on a fitness journey that has seen him shed nearly 80 pounds through disciplined 5 AM workout sessions. This same determination infuses his professional life, where he creatively presents data through engaging PowerPoint presentations and charts, making complex information accessible to diverse audiences.

At the Arc of Southside, Williams’ analytical and creative sides merge seamlessly. His work involves not just analyzing data but telling stories through visual representations, adapting facility-based regulations to community-based practices. A recent painting activity during Direct Support Professional’s week helped Williams realize that while traditional painting might not be his forte, his true artistic gift lies in construction and building.

Looking ahead, Williams plans to expand his artistic horizons by working with wood and metal. Those tree branches in his yard? He envisions them transformed into Pokémon Mega stone pendants. He’s also building a social media presence under the handle @truebluedew, sharing his experiences with art, fitness, and life with Asperger’s syndrome.

While organizations like the Arc of Southside work to raise awareness about autism and Asperger’s, Williams sees his art serving a different purpose. “Instead, I feel that my creations and accomplishments can showcase the unique skills and abilities of people with autism/Aspergers,” he said. “There are even some skills that people with autism/Aspergers excel at that people without a disability do not.”

To others who might be hesitant to share their talents, Williams offers hard-won wisdom: “Much of my life, I was ridiculed and mocked by other people… I shut down and looked at life as something to be endured.” But after finding success with his Hat of Discipline and receiving enthusiastic responses on social media, his perspective changed dramatically. “Take the first step,” he advised, “and the rest is easy.”

Through his innovative artworks, Williams isn’t just recycling Mountain Dew boxes—he’s reconstructing perceptions about creativity, disability, and the unexpected ways talent can manifest when given the chance to shine.