November 19, 2024
Why We Linger…

by Barry Koplen
Linger. Our snow will melt, slick roads will dull like doormats. Our sun will return bright and vigorous as ever. Our seasonal respite welcomes our desire to embrace for days or weeks; we are time’s distractions, reliable harbingers of spring.
Barry Koplen
