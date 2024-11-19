November 19, 2024 56 Views Why We Linger… by Barry Koplen Linger. Our snow will melt, slick roads will dull like doormats. Our sun will return bright and vigorous as ever. Our seasonal respite welcomes our desire to embrace for days or weeks; we are time’s distractions, reliable harbingers of spring. My Promise Agitation Linger. Our snow will melt, slick roads will dull like doormats. Our sun will return bright and vigorous as ever. Our seasonal respite welcomes our desire to embrace for days or weeks; we are time’s distractions, reliable harbingers of spring. SHARE Poet's Corner