May There Be Sparkle in Your Holiday Season

While we’re fans of sparkling wine any time of year, there’s no question that the holiday season is the time to break out the bubbly. From spirited cocktail parties to elaborate dinners with family and friends, the holiday season is about special occasions, and we love celebrating with bubbles in hand. And who can blame us? There’s just something festive about sparkling wine, not to mention that it’s a great choice for pairing with all your favorite holiday foods.

As Wine Country Magazine aptly states, “sparkling wine goes with everything from caviar and oysters to potato chips and charcuterie.” So, suppose you are planning a meal for a family gathering or a party during the holidays. In that case, sparkling wines are a safe bet because they can complement various dishes. This is not to say that one has to offer only sparkling wines with holiday meals, it is just that their versatility may be needed when you’re uncertain about which wine to provide with which food.

Let’s start with Champagne. In the US, we often use the term Champagne to refer to any sparkling wine, which can be misleading. To be labeled Champagne, a sparkling wine must be produced in the Champagne region of France. These champagnes, while delicious, often come with a higher price tag. Sparkling wines made in other regions of France, using the same traditional method as Champagne and often different grape varieties, are typically labeled Crémant. As Food and Wine Magazine explains, “Crémant is a category of French sparkling wines that are produced using the same traditional method as Champagne, yet from other regions, and often leaning on grapes other than the Big Three of the world’s most famous bubbly (Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier).”

Let’s not forget about Cava from Spain or Prosecco from Italy and sparkling wines produced here in the good ol’ USA, not to mention good sparkling wines made here in the Old Dominion. When matching sparkling wine with food, pay attention to the sweetness level of the sparkling wine. The Brut sweetness level will go with most dishes. Use the Demi-Sec classification for deserts.

May your holidays be sparkling. Cheers!