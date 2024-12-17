Make It a Great Year (A Mamie and Solly Story)

Plant IX: Right to Be Gone

(Scene: Mamie and Solly eating out while recapping the year.)

Mamie (cutting her salad): Been a heck of a year, Solly.

Solly (pouring his dressing): Mamie, I’m glad to be retired.

M: You taught in the Spring.

S: Started out teaching in person which was great.

M: Then, a friend in the Midwest passed away.

S: Went there to clean out her apartment.

M (sipping water): Her sister couldn’t come. No one else to do it.

S (using pepper shaker): Went off to that corner coffee shop to teach remotely.

M: Can’t believe our friend didn’t have Internet access in her apartment.

S: Tried various libraries asking for temporary access, Mamie. None of them opened early enough for my morning class.

M: But the coffee shop let you teach.

S: Three days per week. Good food. Terrible bandwidth.

M: Internet kept disconnecting, plus you had trouble with digital…?

S: …Math notation. All those symbols. Tricky.

M (picking up the salt): Loaded the van slam-full with donations every night, Solly.

S (shaking his head): Delivered all those donations the next day, came back for lunch, then loaded the next batch to be donated.

M: Remember furniture consignment, unconsignment, moving it closer to us, reconsignment?

S: I would’ve abandoned it, Mamie.

M: Not what our friend would have wanted.

S: She couldn’t use it anymore.

M: All about honoring her wishes, not yours.

S: Had to sell her car. Keys had been stolen.

M: Dealer wouldn’t help us. Had to get a mobile locksmith.

S: And a small estate affidavit to sell it.

M (cutting chicken): Learned about hooking up trailers, Solly.

S (reaching for the salt): Like how not to hook them up, Mamie. Can’t believe the staff at the rental place did it wrong.

M: Truck packer was a godsend. Fixed up the towing gizmo so that we could get home intact.

S: After that we had to get 4 new tires, Mamie.

M: Only delayed 6 hours.

S: Started driving, then found out we were driving into a tornado warning.

M: High winds buffeting the van. Unbelievable, Solly.

S: Shuffled stuff in-and-out of the house all year long.

M: Helped our step counts.

S: March was better once we got home.

M: Had to get taxes ready.

S: There were high points. Good catch-up dinners with friends.

M (waving her fork): Great camping trips, Solly, plus took a train to New Jersey friends.

S (waving waiter away): Our rescue dog became king of the house, Mamie.

M: Great taco Tuesdays and flying burrito Wednesdays with friends.

S: You’re exercising. A lot.

M: I’m in the best physical shape of my entire life, thanks to YMCA’s network of support.

S: Good year health-wise for me, too.

M: Have a few good friends.

S: And conversations to prove it. Can’t believe you’re discussing science articles: one at the Y on everything, one on physics by phone to New Jersey. Physics??

M: It’s about vocabulary. Know the least about physics, but I’m learning. Takes some study. You’re reading articles too, Solly. Great conversations at home.

S: Still running the book review group, stage training for us both, plus you’re in two writers’ groups and write for Evince, Mamie.

M (smiling): Evince readers are great.

S (smiling): And two grandkids!

M: Growing like…dandelions?

S: Getting a sinkhole fixed, too, just in time for the holidays.

M: In retrospect, being with our friends and family was the best thing about this year.

S: You say that every year.

M: I mean it every year. The people in our lives are the best things about our lives.

S: Let’s hope next year will be equally great.

M: Hoping isn’t enough. We have to make it great. No more dying, though.

S: Not up to us. People make choices. Upstairs is in charge.

M: Let’s make it harder for Upstairs to take us.

S: By exercising, eating better, reducing stress, making smarter choices?

M: Maintaining positive family, friend, and spiritual networks?

S: And humor. Don’t forget humor.

M: We’re gonna make this a great new year.

About the author: Linda Lemery llemery@gmail.com wishes Evince readers “Happy holidays” and welcomes readers’ comments.