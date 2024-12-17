Make It a Great Year (A Mamie and Solly Story)

(Scene: Mamie and Solly eating out while recapping the year.)
Mamie (cutting her salad): Been a heck of a year, Solly.
Solly (pouring his dressing): Mamie, I’m glad to be retired.
M: You taught in the Spring.
S: Started out teaching in person which was great.
M: Then, a friend in the Midwest passed away.
S: Went there to clean out her apartment.
M (sipping water): Her sister couldn’t come. No one else to do it.
S (using pepper shaker): Went off to that corner coffee shop to teach remotely.
M: Can’t believe our friend didn’t have Internet access in her apartment.
S: Tried various libraries asking for temporary access, Mamie. None of them opened early enough for my morning class.
M: But the coffee shop let you teach.
S: Three days per week. Good food. Terrible bandwidth.
M: Internet kept disconnecting, plus you had trouble with digital…?
S: …Math notation. All those symbols. Tricky.
M (picking up the salt): Loaded the van slam-full with donations every night, Solly.
S (shaking his head): Delivered all those donations the next day, came back for lunch, then loaded the next batch to be donated.
M: Remember furniture consignment, unconsignment, moving it closer to us, reconsignment?
S: I would’ve abandoned it, Mamie.
M: Not what our friend would have wanted.
S: She couldn’t use it anymore.
M: All about honoring her wishes, not yours.
S: Had to sell her car. Keys had been stolen.
M: Dealer wouldn’t help us. Had to get a mobile locksmith.
S: And a small estate affidavit to sell it.
M (cutting chicken): Learned about hooking up trailers, Solly.
S (reaching for the salt): Like how not to hook them up, Mamie. Can’t believe the staff at the rental place did it wrong.
M: Truck packer was a godsend. Fixed up the towing gizmo so that we could get home intact.
S: After that we had to get 4 new tires, Mamie.
M: Only delayed 6 hours.
S: Started driving, then found out we were driving into a tornado warning.
M: High winds buffeting the van. Unbelievable, Solly.
S: Shuffled stuff in-and-out of the house all year long.
M: Helped our step counts.
S: March was better once we got home.
M: Had to get taxes ready.
S: There were high points. Good catch-up dinners with friends.
M (waving her fork): Great camping trips, Solly, plus took a train to New Jersey friends.
S (waving waiter away): Our rescue dog became king of the house, Mamie.
M: Great taco Tuesdays and flying burrito Wednesdays with friends.
S: You’re exercising. A lot.
M: I’m in the best physical shape of my entire life, thanks to YMCA’s network of support.
S: Good year health-wise for me, too.
M: Have a few good friends.
S: And conversations to prove it. Can’t believe you’re discussing science articles: one at the Y on everything, one on physics by phone to New Jersey. Physics??
M: It’s about vocabulary. Know the least about physics, but I’m learning. Takes some study. You’re reading articles too, Solly. Great conversations at home.
S: Still running the book review group, stage training for us both, plus you’re in two writers’ groups and write for Evince, Mamie.
M (smiling): Evince readers are great.
S (smiling): And two grandkids!
M: Growing like…dandelions?
S: Getting a sinkhole fixed, too, just in time for the holidays.
M: In retrospect, being with our friends and family was the best thing about this year.
S: You say that every year.
M: I mean it every year. The people in our lives are the best things about our lives.
S: Let’s hope next year will be equally great.
M: Hoping isn’t enough. We have to make it great. No more dying, though.
S: Not up to us. People make choices. Upstairs is in charge.
M: Let’s make it harder for Upstairs to take us.
S: By exercising, eating better, reducing stress, making smarter choices?
M: Maintaining positive family, friend, and spiritual networks?
S: And humor. Don’t forget humor.
M: We’re gonna make this a great new year.
About the author: Linda Lemery llemery@gmail.com wishes Evince readers “Happy holidays” and welcomes readers’ comments.