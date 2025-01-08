Evince Magazine

January 8, 2025
by Barry Koplen
That word suggests ultimate devotion, complete commitment, without fanfare, doubt, or fluctuation. Its focus, sincere affection beyond question, unchallenged by all wavering desires that flutter away, pours like water over stone
Racing
An Improtu Approach

Racing

An Improtu Approach

devotion, complete

commitment, without fanfare, doubt,

or fluctuation. Its focus,

sincere affection

beyond question, unchallenged

by all wavering desires

that flutter away,

pours like water over stone

Poet's Corner
Barry Koplen
