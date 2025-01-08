January 8, 2025 90 Views Only by Barry Koplen That word suggests ultimate devotion, complete commitment, without fanfare, doubt, or fluctuation. Its focus, sincere affection beyond question, unchallenged by all wavering desires that flutter away, pours like water over stone Racing An Improtu Approach That word suggests ultimate devotion, complete commitment, without fanfare, doubt, or fluctuation. Its focus, sincere affection beyond question, unchallenged by all wavering desires that flutter away, pours like water over stone SHARE Poet's Corner