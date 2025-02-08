Evince Magazine

February 8, 2025
Eat more chocolate?

by Barry Koplen
Drink it as an elixir? Wonderful that way, a curative for your blues on days when nothing seems sweet. When disappointment reigns like a tempestuous monarch whose bitter approach robs good times of their life-giving exuberance.
An Improtu Approach

Barry Koplen
