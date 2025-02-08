February 8, 2025 65 Views Eat more chocolate? by Barry Koplen Drink it as an elixir? Wonderful that way, a curative for your blues on days when nothing seems sweet. When disappointment reigns like a tempestuous monarch whose bitter approach robs good times of their life-giving exuberance. Our Complete Discourse An Improtu Approach Drink it as an elixir? Wonderful that way, a curative for your blues on days when nothing seems sweet. When disappointment reigns like a tempestuous monarch whose bitter approach robs good times of their life-giving exuberance. SHARE Poet's Corner