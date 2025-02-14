Wine and Chocolate; Would Cupid Approve?

If you like wine and chocolate, why not enjoy them together? You can, but there are things to consider. Lucia Capretti’s article, “The Ultimate Guide to Wine and Chocolate Pairing, ” which appeared on The Tasting Table website recently, is a good source for these things to consider. For example, I like dark chocolate with a cocoa content of 70% to 85% and red wine (Cabernet Sauvignon). As you know, dark chocolate with a high cocoa content is not as sweet as, let’s say, milk chocolate, due mainly to less sugar. According to Lucia, I should use a Cabernet Sauvignon from a warmer climate that allows the grapes more time on the vine and, hence, more grape sugars in the fruit before harvest. She says “Zinfandel, Malbec, Merlot, and Shiraz, especially those made in warm climates where the fruit can ripen properly and develop sugars, are easier to match.” Dessert wines, like Tawny Port or Pedro Ximenez Sherry, offer sweet, nutty, and complex flavors that add another layer to the bitter notes of the dark chocolate.

For milk chocolate, Lucia suggests Ruby Port, off-dry Rieslings, and Moscato d’Asti, which have just the right amount of acidity to balance the richness of the chocolate. If you’re not looking for a dessert wine, fruitier styles of table wine can also complement the milky notes in this chocolate. Look for New World Pinot Noir or Merlot (North/South America, Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa) for an option to accompany your dessert.

Lucia also advises something I have found to be accurate and valuable. She says, “When it comes to chocolate and chocolate-based desserts, sugar is the primary factor to consider. You’ll understand why if you’ve ever had the unpleasant experience of washing down a spoonful of dessert with a high-acid dry wine from dinner. When the wine is less sweet than the food, it introduces an unpleasant contrast that often makes it taste more bitter.”… While there are exceptions, it’s worth sticking with sweeter options for your milk and white chocolate desserts, whereas dark chocolate can tolerate a little less sweetness from the wine.

So, would Cupid like wine and chocolate together? Yes, if we follow Lucia’s advice. Cheers!