From Body Paint to Broadway: The Artistic Journey of Hallie Moore Timmons

When Hallie Moore Timmons first picked up a body paint brush in middle school, she saw it as nothing more than a creative way to pass the time. Little did she know her hobby of recreating images on herself would eventually lead her to Broadway, where she would help bring historical figures to life in the acclaimed production of “1776.”

“For six years, it was just an outlet,” Timmons recalls. “Though I knew of the entertainment industry and had seen many plays, I didn’t think it could really be a career.” That changed during her freshman year at Brevard College when the theatre department discovered her artwork on social media and invited her to design wigs and makeup for Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” This first taste of theatrical artistry ignited a passion that would shape her professional future.

The path from college theater to Broadway was marked by dedication to her craft and a deep appreciation for the technical aspects of wig and makeup design. “We aren’t just picking up a brush and guessing,” Timmons explains, pushing back against common misconceptions about her profession. “We study color theory, anatomy, skin and hair types. We learn the history of hair and makeup and use math and chemistry for building wigs and prosthetics.”

Her expertise was put to the test when she joined the Broadway production of “1776” as an assistant wig and makeup artist, later becoming the supervisor for the national tour. One particularly memorable moment came when the cast was scheduled to perform on Good Morning America. “I got to walk through a nearly deserted Times Square at 4:00 in the morning,” she remembers. “When they called for ‘last looks,’ my supervisor and I had about 15-30 seconds to make sure the casts’ hair and makeup were perfect before they performed live on national TV. It was a rush, and I loved every second of it.”

Timmons’ approach to her craft has evolved significantly over the years. Where she once took character descriptions at face value, she now delves deeper into understanding each character’s motivations and personality. This attention to detail was clear in one of her most challenging projects at the Brevard Music Center’s production of “The Barber of Seville.” Working alongside wig designer Brittany Rappise, Timmons created an elaborate 18th-century style cage wig that not only captured the ornate aesthetic of the Marie Antoinette era but also functioned as a prop storage space for items including a letter, a handkerchief, and a folding fan.

The complexity of her work is perhaps best illustrated by the time investment required for a single piece. “It takes a professional wig builder 40 hours to build a fully hand-tied wig,” she says. “That’s one week of work for a single wig, not including cutting and styling. Now imagine when you have 3, 8, 12, or 15 wigs for one show.”

Throughout her career, Timmons has worked at several prestigious institutions, including Barter Theatre and Brevard Music Center, each experience contributing to her growth as an artist. Though her time at Barter Theatre was brief before Broadway called, she describes it as “everything I wanted” and hopes to work with them again now that she and her husband have settled in Danville.

The move to Danville came after a traumatic medical event, prompting the couple to relocate closer to home. The transition has proved to be “a blessing,” and Timmons continues to take on exciting projects, including upcoming wig builds and a position as wig and makeup supervisor at the Maine State Musical Theater.

For aspiring theatrical hair and makeup artists, Timmons wishes she had known earlier about the specialized training programs available across the country. Her own journey from a middle school hobby to Broadway success demonstrates the possibilities that exist in this demanding but rewarding field, where technical precision meets creative expression, and where every performance begins with the transformative power of wigs and makeup.

Through her work, Timmons continues to bring characters to life, one wig at a time, proving that what started as a creative outlet can indeed become a fulfilling career in the arts.