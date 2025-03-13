Black Hole or Sinkhole? (A Mamie and Solly Story)

Scene: Mamie and Solly stare at their moth-eaten-looking front lawn from their sidewalk and debate about what might be happening there in another reality.
Solly (pointing): I think it’s a sinkhole, Mamie. Forming on our front lawn. Covered it with a tarp. City engineer coming to take a look. Plumber might be able to fix it.
Mamie (staring): Are you sure this isn’t a black hole, Solly? I’ve been reading.
S (stepping forward): Whatever you’re reading lands in our conversations. You read too much.
M (pulling him back): No! Don’t step where the ground is soft. You could get sucked in by gravity. That force increases as you get closer to the event horizon.
S (speaking slowly): Mamie. That’s out in space. We’re standing on the sidewalk here on Earth next to our front lawn. When you hear hoofbeats, think sinkholes, not black holes.
M: Talking with you is an important event on my horizon, Solly, but in physics, an event horizon is a black hole’s point of no return. Maybe that’s true of our conversations…anyway, we shouldn’t get close to a black hole. The gravity is so great we can’t walk away.
S (thinking aloud): Technically, if we got close enough to a black hole, we would be drawn in. Physicists thought that nothing going in comes out. However, that Porphyrion black hole we read about has jets detected as radio waves: likely particles in streams millions of miles long.
M (questioningly): If nothing can escape a black hole’s gravity, how can jets come out?
S (eyebrows raised): Beats me.
M (frowning): Can you see these jets?
S (shaking his head): No.
M (quizzically): How do you know invisible radio waves aren’t coming out of our lawn holes?
S (reasonably): Because they’re likely sinkholes, not black holes.
M: Why?
S: The spots in the lawn have pockets of air space.
M (tangentially): Why can’t the black holes be so tiny we can’t see them?
S (mildly): Their powerful gravity would still suck us in.
M (smiling): That’s why I’m hanging onto you.
S (shaking his head, trying to clear it): There’s airspace in the sinkhole. The soil washed away, maybe from an underground leak.
M: So, once the plumbers stop the leak, replace the leaky pipe, then they just fill in the sinkhole? All’s right with the world?
S: Once that’s done, I guess they assume it’s fixed. If the lawn collapses, we’ll know it needs more work.
M: Do plumbing schools teach the difference between black holes and sinkholes?
S: Probably they teach excellent plumbing skills, so plumbers can replace cracked pipes and fill in sinkholes. In physics schools, they likely teach black holes, not sinkholes.
M (straightening up): So, black holes mean immense gravity. Sinkholes mean gravity doesn’t change.
S (nodding): People who pass a black hole’s event horizon would be crushed, wouldn’t come back. If sinkholes are big enough, people might fall in, might not come back.
M (assertively): Black holes have a solid core. What they draw in is compacted into a tiny mass. Sinkholes either have air space or are mushy, with shifting ground.
S: Black holes are out in space—we hope—but sinkholes are here on Earth.
M (reaching): Seems anticlimactic, but if it’s a sinkhole, it can be fixed. Let’s look. I’ll pull back the tarp…yikes!
S (startled): Wait…did you see that?!
M: An animal peeking up! A ground hog! If this is a quantum universe, maybe he’s trans-dimensional!
S (dampeningly): Mamie. We’re right here on Earth. Hear hoofbeats, think…there he is again! Beady little eyes! He looked at me!
M: There he goes, into the earth! Won’t that big boy be floored when the backhoe bursts in?
S (measuredly): This supports the sinkhole theory.
M (crestfallen): Maybe I shouldn’t mention possible black hole event horizons to our neighbors.
S (leaning in): Don’t be disappointed, Mamie. You and I will have a future consolation conversation.
M (happily): Maybe an Earthly talk about climate science is on our personal event horizon.
About the author: Linda Lemery llemery@gmail.com welcomes reader comments.