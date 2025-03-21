Evince Magazine

March 21, 2025
Blooms

by Barry Koplen
Anxious until they arrive; frosts cover their beds with thin white lace many nights until winter’s early spring displaces brutal chills with gentle breezes, warm as lovers’ lips, their welcome kisses, life-giving as sunshine, its arousal.
Anxious until they arrive;

frosts cover their beds

with thin white lace many nights

until winter’s early spring

displaces brutal

chills with gentle breezes, warm

as lovers’ lips, their welcome

kisses, life-giving

as sunshine, its arousal.

Poet's Corner
Barry Koplen
