March 21, 2025 25 Views Blooms by Barry Koplen Anxious until they arrive; frosts cover their beds with thin white lace many nights until winter’s early spring displaces brutal chills with gentle breezes, warm as lovers’ lips, their welcome kisses, life-giving as sunshine, its arousal. A different beat… Eat more chocolate? Anxious until they arrive; frosts cover their beds with thin white lace many nights until winter’s early spring displaces brutal chills with gentle breezes, warm as lovers’ lips, their welcome kisses, life-giving as sunshine, its arousal. SHARE Poet's Corner