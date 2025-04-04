 Unconventional Harmony: The Rise of Mama BriBri & The Stranger

Creativity is the First Step. The Second is Determination.

Between Virginia’s Danville and Nova Scotia’s Halifax, Mama BriBri and The Stranger have begun carving out their musical identity. Though new to the scene, they approach their craft with clear-eyed determination.

Briana (Mama BriBri) divides her time between raising three children and developing her musical voice in Halifax. Jeremy Strange returned to his hometown of Danville after stints in Colorado, North Carolina, and Nashville, bringing his technical expertise as an audio engineer.

Musical DNA: Parental Blueprints

Both musicians credit their parents for their foundational musical tastes. Briana’s selections as a vocalist and rhythm guitarist reveal this lineage. “So many of the songs I cover in our band are songs my mom used to play when I was a kid…my dad is responsible for the quirkier side of my tastes.”

Jeremy’s path began with country music from local radio station WAKG—his parents’ preferred soundtrack. Video games and films later expanded his musical vocabulary.

Their individual influences cross unexpected boundaries—from Fleetwood Mac and ABBA to film composers Ennio Morricone and John Carpenter, alongside guitar innovators Jimi Hendrix and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath. Their shared appreciation for grunge-era rock provides a creative intersection.

String Theory: Multi-Instrumental Versatility

Neither musician limits themselves to one instrument. Briana considers her voice primary but notes, “I play guitar and dabble with other instruments like ukulele and bass.” Jeremy, who began playing guitar at fourteen, also handles “bass, and a little keys.”

Sound Medicine: The Therapeutic Power Play

They both describe music—whether creating or consuming it—as “medicinal and therapeutic.” Their approaches to composition differ, but they agree on music’s essential value and the worthwhile nature of their work.

Striking Chords: The Art of Musical Connection

Discussing crucial skills for musicians reveals their complementary outlooks. Briana focuses on audience dynamics: “being able to share energy with the crowd is really important… that’s the whole goal, to connect.”

Jeremy emphasizes composure under pressure, collaboration, and confidence without arrogance. He also acknowledges the practical value of marketing knowledge in navigating the industry.

Center Stage: Plotting the Next Moves

Their short-term objectives remain pragmatic. “We are a relatively new act, so just getting our name out there and playing more is the main goal,” Briana states. Jeremy adds, “Our goal is just to keep on creating and sharing our music with as many people as we can.”

Amplified Wisdom: Notes to Future Musicians

Their experiences inform their counsel to emerging musicians. Briana suggests musicians “never give up and dedicate yourself to always becoming a better musician.”

Jeremy’s advice follows similar principles: “practice, learn what you love, and don’t give up. Also, never be afraid to try new things.”

As they build their musical identity, Mama BriBri and The Stranger remain focused on artistic growth and audience connection.

To catch Mama BriBri & The Stranger live visit www.facebook.com/MaMaBriBriAndTheStranger for dates.