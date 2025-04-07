Some Wine for a Rainy April Day?

Is April one of your favorite months? The weather is usually moderate, and there is April Fool’s Day to get things started with a chuckle. There are some specific wine days in April.

April 14 is Tannat Wine Day. Wine Folly describes Tannat as “This deeply colored red grape originates in France and has an increasing presence in Uruguay.” It is a dry, full-bodied, tannic (astringent) wine with medium acidity. It is an excellent wine for barbecued, grilled meats and vegetables. Interesting facts about Tannat include; it was initially from South-West France and brought to Uruguay by immigrants, where it is the most planted grape and is touted as one of the “healthiest” red wine grapes thanks to much higher levels of antioxidants (like resveratrol).

April 17 is Malbec Day. Argentina’s most important grape variety came from France. This wine is loved for its rich, dark fruit flavors and smooth, chocolaty finish. Malbec grows well in higher elevations, like the Andes Mountains in Argentina and Chile, where it can take advantage of diurnal (di·ur·nal) temperature shifts (cold nights and sunny days). Warmer daytime temperatures help to foster grape sugar development. Still, cool nights can help to preserve aromas, freshness, and acidity.

April 27 is Marselan Day. Marselan is a recent grape variety obtained by crossbreeding Cabernet-Sauvignon and Grenache. The French National Agronomic Research Institute (INRA) obtained and patented it in 1961. This grape variety was created via genetic engineering that initially aimed to discover the more advantageous characteristics of Grenache and Cabernet-Sauvignon. Marselan is dry, medium to full-bodied with medium acidity and tannins, and has flavors of taste like a mixture of raspberries, grapes, and blackberries.

April 28 is Viognier (“Vee-own-yay”) Day. Viognier is a full-bodied white wine from southern France. Most loved for its perfumed aromas of peach, tangerine, and honeysuckle, says Wine Folly. Instead of Chardonnay, try it with dishes such as roasted Chicken, Pork Chop with Apricot Sauce, Roast Turkey Breast, Pan Seared Tilapia, Halibut, Sea Bass, Lobster, Crab, Shrimp and Poached Salmon.

As Samuel Johnson said, “April is a moment of joy for those who have survived the winter.” Shall we celebrate? Cheers!