Nella, Della, and Bella Could Be Stel-la’ (A Mamie and Solly Story)

Plant VI: Not Dead to the World

(Scene: Mamie and Solly are out to breakfast. They’re now chatting, drinking coffee, perusing the newspaper, and an idea crystalizes in Mamie’s brain.)

Mamie: …I’ve been thinking…

Solly (neck swiveling away from his newspaper): …Am I ready?

M (putting her section down): For good conversation?

S: Lay it on me.

M: I had a brain wave.

S: …Maybe I’m not ready.

M: You know the Games Girls.

S (sighing): …The Games Girls?

M (happily): Nella, Della, and Bella.

S: …Under your friendship umbr-ella?

M: Decades, with two of them.

S (smiling): Nella and Della.

M: And I’ve gotten to know Bella. She’s just stell-la’.

S (groaning): …MAY’-mie…

M (moving along): Solly, they play those games.

S: …Conversational games-ellas?

M (sipping coffee): No. Newspaper games.

S (cradling his cup): …You mean from the New York Times Gameteria?

M: Gameteria? …Oh. Like a cafeteria word buffet. Yes. Wordle. Five- and six-letter versions.

S: Are there more?

M: Spelling Bee. Waffle. Strands. Connections.

S: Mamie, they’re connected?

M: Yes. All games, Solly. Nella, Della, and Bella play every day.

S: All of them?

M: Yes. And they added Nerdle.

S (frowning): Isn’t Nerdle a math game?

M: Yes. After Nerdle, they added Quordle. And Octordle: Four Quordles at once.

S: How do they have time?

M: Solly, they’re retired.

S: Mamie, we’re retired. We don’t play all those games.

M (palms raised): I don’t have time. I read books and science magazines.

S (taking her hand): …We talk.

M: I exercise like crazy.

S (letting go): Hours later, you come home exhausted.

M: Exercise takes up significant time.

S: It’s like you’re compel-la’d.

M: And I can barely get dinner made, Solly. I’d like to try writing a novella, but I can’t find the time.

S: We need to clean up this house, Mamie. It’s a mess.

M (eyebrows flat): I know the Games Ga-zellas are brilliant at organizing, but it’s super-irritating that they have clean houses.

S (doubtfully): They sound brilliant if they’re beating down all those brain games daily.

M: …So, I had an epiphany.

S: Here we go. Now we’re getting to the crux of the matter-ella.

M: They’re smart women. And they have the time.

S: To do what?

M (triumphantly): Take on the national debt, Solly.

S (almost dropping his cup): …What?

M: The debt’s too high. Our country’s going bankrupt. Nobody reduces spending.

S: Mamie, how does this relate to Nerdlers and Wordlers?

M: Nella, Della, and Bella have the time to figure out the budget cuts. They’re the unused brain trust.

S: And there are other…“Game-uh-teer-ee-aks”…out there? To help?

M (putting her cup down): “Gameteriacs” all live under the radar. Like truffles. Underground. In plain sight. They can be found. For the team.

S (resignedly): …You are something, Mamie-ella.

M (brightly): Solly, I know talent, drive, and persistence when I see it. Nella, Della, and Bella may not have degrees from Ivy League schools, but they have persistence, capacity, and brains.

S (shaking head sideways): The national debt is hugely complex…

M: They’re puzzlers. The debt’s a puzzle.

S: Just a bigger puzzle?

M (smiling): …Savvy fel-la. And they can figure out how to solve the problem.

S (unbelievingly): …But, the national debt…???

M (reasonably): Nella, Della, and Bella solve puzzles. The debt burden must be reduced.

S: Why not you, Mamie?

M (spine straightening): …I…identify underutilized resources. That’s my gift to humanity, Solly.

S: Wouldn’t be popular with politicians.

M (nodding): …No…Looming austerity…

S: How would you sell-la the idea to the Games Ga-zellas?

M (reasonably): I would tell Nella, Della, and Bella that it’s a puzzle, turn them loose, and they’d be on the problem like wolverines on dinner.

S (plaintively): None of them are economists, Mamie. You’re like Icarus flying too close to the Sun.

M: Solly, are you dead to opportunity? Daed-alus at least gave Icarus a chance. You should, too. Nella, Della, and Bella are serious creatives.

S: And they play to win.… Look out, World-ella!

