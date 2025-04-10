Evince Magazine

April 10, 2025
Nella, Della, and Bella Could Be Stel-la’ (A Mamie and Solly Story)

by Linda Lemery
(Scene:  Mamie and Solly are out to breakfast.  They’re now chatting, drinking coffee, perusing the newspaper, and an idea crystalizes in Mamie’s brain.)

Mamie:  …I’ve been thinking…

Solly (neck swiveling away from his newspaper):  …Am I ready?

M (putting her section down):  For good conversation?

S:  Lay it on me.

M:  I had a brain wave.

S:  …Maybe I’m not ready.

M:  You know the Games Girls.

S (sighing):  …The Games Girls?

M (happily):  Nella, Della, and Bella.

S:  …Under your friendship umbr-ella?

M:  Decades, with two of them.

S (smiling):  Nella and Della.

M:  And I’ve gotten to know Bella.  She’s just stell-la’.

S (groaning):  …MAY’-mie…

M (moving along):  Solly, they play those games.

S:  …Conversational games-ellas?

M (sipping coffee):  No.  Newspaper games.

S (cradling his cup):  …You mean from the New York Times Gameteria?

M:  Gameteria?  …Oh.  Like a cafeteria word buffet.  Yes.  Wordle.  Five- and six-letter versions.

S:  Are there more? 

MSpelling Bee.  Waffle.  Strands.  Connections

S:  Mamie, they’re connected? 

M:  Yes.  All games, Solly.  Nella, Della, and Bella play every day.

S:  All of them?

M:  Yes.  And they added Nerdle.

S (frowning):  Isn’t Nerdle a math game?

M:  Yes.  After Nerdle, they added Quordle.  And Octordle: Four Quordles at once. 

S:  How do they have time?

M:  Solly, they’re retired.

S:  Mamie, we’re retired.  We don’t play all those games.

M (palms raised):  I don’t have time.  I read books and science magazines.

S (taking her hand):  …We talk.

M:  I exercise like crazy.

S (letting go):  Hours later, you come home exhausted.

M:  Exercise takes up significant time. 

S:  It’s like you’re compel-la’d.

M:  And I can barely get dinner made, Solly.  I’d like to try writing a novella, but I can’t find the time.

S:  We need to clean up this house, Mamie.  It’s a mess.

M (eyebrows flat):  I know the Games Ga-zellas are brilliant at organizing, but it’s super-irritating that they have clean houses.

S (doubtfully):  They sound brilliant if they’re beating down all those brain games daily.

M:  …So, I had an epiphany.

S:  Here we go.  Now we’re getting to the crux of the matter-ella.

M:  They’re smart women.  And they have the time.

S:  To do what?

M (triumphantly):  Take on the national debt, Solly.

S (almost dropping his cup):  …What?

M:  The debt’s too high.  Our country’s going bankrupt.  Nobody reduces spending.

S:  Mamie, how does this relate to Nerdlers and Wordlers?

M:  Nella, Della, and Bella have the time to figure out the budget cuts.  They’re the unused brain trust. 

S:  And there are other…“Game-uh-teer-ee-aks”…out there?  To help?    

M (putting her cup down):  “Gameteriacs” all live under the radar.  Like truffles.  Underground.  In plain sight.  They can be found.  For the team. 

S (resignedly):  …You are something, Mamie-ella.

M (brightly):  Solly,  I know talent, drive, and persistence when I see it.  Nella, Della, and Bella may not have degrees from Ivy League schools, but they have persistence, capacity, and brains.

S (shaking head sideways):  The national debt is hugely complex…

M:  They’re puzzlers.  The debt’s a puzzle. 

S:  Just a bigger puzzle? 

M (smiling):  …Savvy fel-la.  And they can figure out how to solve the problem.

S (unbelievingly):  …But, the national debt…???

M (reasonably):  Nella, Della, and Bella solve puzzles.  The debt burden must be reduced.

S:  Why not you, Mamie?

M (spine straightening):  …I…identify underutilized resources.  That’s my gift to humanity, Solly. 

S:  Wouldn’t be popular with politicians.

M (nodding):  …No…Looming austerity…

S:  How would you sell-la the idea to the Games Ga-zellas?

M (reasonably):  I would tell Nella, Della, and Bella that it’s a puzzle, turn them loose, and they’d be on the problem like wolverines on dinner.

S (plaintively):  None of them are economists, Mamie.  You’re like Icarus flying too close to the Sun.

M:  Solly, are you dead to opportunity?  Daed-alus at least gave Icarus a chance.  You should, too.  Nella, Della, and Bella are serious creatives. 

S:  And they play to win.… Look out, World-ella!

Linda Lemery llemery@gmail.com welcomes reader comments.

