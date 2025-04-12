Movies You Missed from 20 Years Ago: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Released April 29, 2005

This may be the first time I have revisited a film with such a different experience. I remember enjoying this quirky movie much more than I did this time around. Perhaps there was less to compare it to? Perhaps at twenty years old with no prior knowledge of the franchise, this movie was more original and fresh at the time? The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy was originally broadcast as a radio show and then adapted into novels, stage shows, comic books, and a TV series. While not as action focused as Star Wars, it is hard not to compare the two. This is far more a comedic adventure, even with the destruction of Earth at the start. It is weird and very silly. That may have been the draw for me in 2005. Perchance. Unfortunately, in the 20 years since, we have gotten some other wild space movies, particularly the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, which trumps this easily. Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, Black Panther), Sam Rockwell (Moon, Jojo Rabbit), Zooey Deschanel (New Girl, Elf, 500 Days of Summer), and Mos Def lead the cast along with the late Alan Rickman as the depressed sidekick robot. There is a long list of British actors in cameos and as voices; they all chew up the scenery. Still, I found myself a little bored as the film went on. The opening number is fantastic and sets the stage for the strange acid trip you are about to embark on, but it kind of stalls out and the gimmick feels like it runs out of gas. It is a little more family friendly than most movies, so it may be a good choice for families with a mix of younger children and teens. I imagine those familiar with the novels may have a lot of issues with this adaptation. There is potential here. You can see this one back on the big screen at one of three showings at Smokestack Theatre Company this April 19! The story feels bigger than a two-hour family film and better suited for a streaming series. There was some buzz online a few years ago about a Hulu series in development, but that seems to have faded. While PG and mostly innocent, at times it feels very adult. Young children may be scared of some of the aliens. I wonder if it would have worked by leaning more towards one side, whether more for adults or more for kids. I suppose if you are looking for more adult Movie You Missed check out Sin City, a comic book come to life. Until next month, so long, and thanks for all the fish!

