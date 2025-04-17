Evince Magazine

April 17, 2025
Friends

by Barry Koplen
Too long ago to remember, where it was we met or what made our phones connect. Did we discuss our futures when we didn’t know how far our lives would take us on which unfamiliar roads? Now we meet to plan where our future trips will go.
Questions I’ve Asked Writers to Answer
An Improtu Approach

Too long ago to remember,

where it was we met

or what made our phones connect.

Did we discuss our futures

when we didn’t know

how far our lives would take us

on which unfamiliar roads?

Now we meet to plan

where our future trips will go.

Poet's Corner
Barry Koplen
