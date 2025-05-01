Center Stage & Beyond: Jamie Gilbert’s Journey from Thespian to Teacher

When in the sixth-grade, Jamie Gilbert was nudged toward drama class by her mother to “help come out of her shell.” She couldn’t have predicted how that decision would shape her future. Growing up in Williamsburg, Virginia, Gilbert was initially skeptical—especially after watching Cats, which she admits she “hated.”

The casting of her as the Baker’s Wife in Into the Woods Jr. during middle school changed everything. “That role made me realize, ‘Okay, maybe this is something I should take seriously,'” she says. That moment sparked a 17-year journey in theatre that would eventually lead her to the other side of the classroom.

Despite jokes about “majoring in unemployment,” Gilbert pursued her passion with unwavering support from her parents. Their encouragement led her to Ferrum College, where she graduated in 2020 with a BFA in musical theatre and minors in music and religion.

Graduating during the pandemic left her jobless. After joining AmeriCorps as a tutor, she applied to Danville Public Schools for an English teaching position. Fate intervened when Bonner Middle School offered her an interview for an unadvertised theatre teaching role. “It felt like fate, and I couldn’t say no.”

Now in her fourth year at Bonner Middle School, Gilbert has helped grow the middle school theatre department. Her approach is rounded: “Theatre isn’t just about acting; it’s about life skills,” she emphasizes. “Whether it’s speaking confidently, collaborating with others, or understanding emotional depth, everything we do in theatre can be applied outside the classroom.”

Gilbert sees theatre as connecting various subjects and life experiences. “One key lesson I try to impart is the power of storytelling,” she says. “Everyone has a unique story, and theatre helps us understand and appreciate those stories.”

Gilbert’s involvement with Averett Theatre, Smokestack Theatre, and other local productions enriches her teaching. These connections create opportunities for her students, from field trips to tours of theatre spaces and conversations with professionals.

“Many of my students have come to see my productions, and some have even shared the stage with me. It’s fulfilling to mentor them through auditions and watch them grow as performers.”

Gilbert’s creativity extends beyond traditional theatre into cosplay. Her journey began in childhood: “I always played dress-up—putting on fashion shows and creating characters out of whatever I could find,” she reminisces.

Although she “doesn’t sew,” Gilbert has developed techniques to transform store-bought pieces into unique creations. Her favorite costumes include a Jurassic Park employee who survived a raptor attack, a Renaissance fair outfit, a Jedi Knight ensemble, a Hogwarts uniform, and recent additions—Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon and Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

Gilbert understands the connection between cosplay and theatre. “Both involve transforming into a character—whether through costume, makeup, or actions,” she adds. This connection extends to her classroom, where Gilbert uses her cosplay experience to teach students about costume design.

Gilbert’s enthusiasm is contagious—she’s known as one of the few teachers who still takes part in spirit days, always going “all out” with her costumes.

At GalaxyCon in Richmond, Gilbert had an unforgettable encounter while dressed as Jon Snow. “Jason Isaacs asked who I was dressed as,” she recalls. “When I told him Jon Snow, he responded, ‘No way! I’m actually very good friends with Kit Harington!'”

The Harry Potter actor then asked to take a photo of Gilbert to send to Harington. “Knowing that Kit Harington has a random picture of me dressed as Jon Snow—it was just wild.”

As Gilbert continues inspiring students, she offers this advice: “Be better than me—learn to sew. But seriously, just start. Don’t wait until you think you’re ‘good enough.”

For aspiring thespians, her message is simple: “Say yes to every opportunity—audition, volunteer backstage, take a class, or observe. The more you immerse yourself, the more you’ll grow.”

Back in her classroom, Gilbert comes full circle—standing in the same space she once inhabited as a sixth-grader, though she admits that, “Cats is still my least favorite musical.”