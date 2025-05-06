Sammy the Whammy (A Mamie and Solly Story)

(Scene: Mamie is driving the three of them home from an appointment. Solly seems abstracted.)
Solly: Are you out of blinker fluid, Mamie?
Mamie: What blinker fluid? A turn signal doesn’t need fluid.
S: Then why isn’t it working?
M: The turn signal?
S: You’re in the left lane. No blinker.
M (flips blinker down): There. It’s on.
S (mildly): Tells the car behind you that you’re turning.
M: Good communication.
S: You didn’t tell me where we were going.
M: I told you ahead of time that we had an appointment.
S: You said it was a surprise.
M: Doggonit, you wouldn’t listen.
S (frowning): I was trying to understand math patterns.
M (turning, accelerating): I said we were driving our dog Cooper to try out his new harness.
S: You didn’t tell me where.
M: It was a new inside-venue.
S: At the dog pound.
M: The visiting room.
S: There was a dog in it. And a vet tech. She handed you a leash and left.
M (smiling): You’re observant.
S (wryly): She was expecting you.
M: I did say we had an appointment.
S: Then you sat down on the floor. Played with the doggie.
M: You said, “Doggie.” You liked him.
S: He seemed to know you.
M: I met him earlier this week.
S: When?
M: I donated unopened dog food because Cooper weighs too much and the pound could use it.
S (bewildered): You donated food, and this dog was between you and the donation desk?
M (stopping at a red light): Well, I did wander through Camp Adoptable to see if there were any dogs that you might be interested in.
S: That I might be interested in?
M: You want small dogs.
S: I already have a small dog. His name is Cooper. You took him out of our car and walked him right into that little room.
M: To make a decision.
S: What decision?
M: Whether he liked Sammy.
S: This dog we’re visiting is Sammy?
M: Don’t you think he looks like a Sammy?
S (puzzled): Mamie, why is Cooper making decisions about Sammy?
M (accelerating): Solly. We adopted Cooper first.
S: I don’t understand.
M: Cooper has to feel like he’s going to get along with Sammy.
S: They sniffed each other.
M: Neither growled.
S: Their tails wagged. Cooper was skittish.
M: Sammy wanted to play.
S: Turns out you’d filled out an application for him.
M: I didn’t think I had a chance, but you’d said you’d be okay with a second dog.
S (swiveling toward her): When did I say that?
M (blinker on, turning right): …I didn’t mark it on the calendar, Solly…
S: Did I mean it?
M: You never say anything you don’t mean.
S: I don’t? Not even in jest?
M: And then they approved us for adopting him.
S: How many days this week had you been out here?
M: Four.
S: Four? Were you moving in? Plus, Sammy urinated on your bookbag.
M: They said he was housebroken. It’ll wash.
S (frowning): I was looking in the visiting room closet for bookbag cleaner. The dog was chasing a ball, whammed into the door, and shut it on me.
M (turning left, then right): Remember what happened next?
S: He whammed on the door again. You opened it. I said, “Sammy the Whammy.”
M: You named him! Then Sammy urinated on your foot. Marked his territory. It’ll wash. You’re now his.
S: You set this up between Sammy the Whammy and me.
M: We’re already good dog parents. We’ll work on the housebreaking.
S: I have been blindsided.
M: You love dogs. Cooper loves you. Sammy the Whammy is well on his way.
S: This is a done deal, isn’t it?
M: Sammy and Cooper chose you. You’ll love this dog. Here’s our driveway, Cooper. We’re home.
S: Next time you want me to make a hard left turn, turn on a blinker. Give me some kind of signal.
M: What? And ruin the surprise? We pick Sammy up on Tuesday.
