SANGRIA, SHALL WE DANCE?

Recently, I discovered a YouTube video by Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams entitled “Sangria Wine” and the associated Sangria Dance Challenge. It was released in 2018. The Hall and Oates’ song “Out of Touch” must be about me. This is scary.

Sangria has been around for a long, long time. It dates back to when the Romans settled in Spain and Portugal about two thousand years ago. At that time, water was unsafe to drink by itself, so wine was used to fortify the water, and over time, fruit was added to the mixture.

Red versus white sangria. Since sangria is often associated with Spain, it seems natural to be made with either Spanish red or white wine. Let’s start with two reds, Garnacha and Tempranillo. Food and Wine Magazine describes Garnacha (Grenache) as built on a base of vivid cherry and berry fruit. Similarly, Tempranillo’s notes of bramble berries, cherries, and plums make it a candidate for warmer climates and vintages.

Foods that may pair well with red sangria include red meats (flank steak, lamb chops, pork meatballs), cured meats, hard cheeses, fattier, denser fish such as salmon, Spanish tapas, and Charcuterie of prepared meat products, such as bacon, ham, and sausage.

White wines to consider for your sangria include Albariño from northwest Spain. WINE ENTHUSIAST states, “Albariño has floral notes on the nose and palate, along with notes of apricot and peach. Wines are bright, refreshing, and particularly low in alcohol, often clocking in at around 12.5% alcohol by volume.” Another white wine to consider is Verdejo, a Spanish white wine known for its crisp acidity and citrus, green apple, and stone fruit flavors. This light-bodied and refreshing wine makes it an excellent choice for sangria.

Foods that pair well with white sangria include seafood like grilled shrimp, fish tacos, and seafood paella, salads, especially those featuring grilled chicken or salmon, and citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes.

Since there is the Sangria Dance, I’m considering starting another wine dance, the Chardonnay Shuffle. What do you think? Cheers!