A New Chapter Built on Old Roots

Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow in Southern Virginia’s Bluegrass Scene

When David Lewis’s previous band, Jus’ Cauz Bluegrass Band, disbanded in 2024 after more than a decade together, he could have stepped away from performing. Instead, the mandolin player turned to Facebook and discovered Jarrett Easter playing and singing in videos that caught his attention.

“I was looking into starting a new band,” Lewis recalls. “We reached out to him about getting together and playing, and he said he would.”

That simple “yes” became the foundation for the WhiteOak Ramblers. Family friend Jacob Spencer joined on dobro, followed by Aaron Green on upright bass. Bailey Moore, Lewis’s former bandmate in Jus’ Cauz, completed the quintet on banjo. Together, they’ve spent their first year proving that sometimes the best things come from taking chances on new connections.

The Sound of Home

For the WhiteOak Ramblers, authenticity extends beyond technique. Southern Virginia’s musical heritage runs deep, and each member grew up surrounded by the sounds that would shape their artistic identity.

“A lot of us grew up around friends and family playing bluegrass and listening to bluegrass music,” explains Aaron Green, whose upright bass provides the steady foundation for the band’s sound. “Southern VA has deep roots in traditional bluegrass music, which has heavily influenced us. We have a pretty traditional sound with a little more drive.”

That “little more drive” sets the WhiteOak Ramblers apart. They’re not museum pieces preserving bluegrass unchanged; they’re living musicians who understand that tradition grows stronger through natural evolution.

Jacob Spencer exemplifies this balance. At 15, he shows a sophisticated understanding of both heritage and contemporary possibilities. His dobro style draws from legends like Josh Graves while his broader musical palette includes classic country icons like Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash, alongside modern voices like Dan Tyminski and newer artists like Zach Top and Sturgill Simpson.

“I’ve been influenced from a young age by people like Tony Rice and Larry Sparks,” Spencer explains with the confidence of someone who’s done his homework.

Finding Their Voice Together

Lead vocalist and guitarist Jarrett Easter describes their approach as “more of a traditional bluegrass style and sound mostly,” but acknowledges their identity is still taking shape. “We’ve got about a year under our belts as a band, so we’re still forming our sound. We’re sticking hard to the classics but also finding our new sound to throw in the mix.”

This musical discovery has yielded meaningful moments, including their connection to songs that resonate beyond performance. For Easter, “Molly and Tenbrooks” holds special significance—his father once told him that when his mother was pregnant, they played music with headphones on her belly, and that song was the first to make the unborn Jarrett kick.

As a group, they’ve found joy in “Ain’t Nobody Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone,” a song that Easter says, “has always come together really tight for us.”

The Magic of Live Performance

The real test of any bluegrass band comes in live performance. For the WhiteOak Ramblers, one show stands out: performing for the Patrick County Music Association in Stuart, Virginia, where they experienced what banjo player Bailey Moore describes as being “the most locked in we have ever been at a show.”

“The energy from that show was incredible!” Moore recalls. “The music and the musicianship between us made us a tighter band than we ever had before! And the crowd loved it! Their enjoyment fueled us to play even more!”

David Lewis treasures this symbiotic relationship between performer and audience. “What I like most about performing for a crowd is the audience interaction and feeling the energy from the crowd when we are playing something that they are really into,” he explains. “When you see the crowd singing along and feeling what you are playing, it’s a high that you just can’t get enough of.”

Bridging Past and Future

Perhaps no member articulates the band’s philosophy better than Bailey Moore, who sees their role as both preservers and innovators. “As far as traditional bluegrass and the sound that goes along with it, that’s what most of the crowds we play for want to hear,” Moore explains. “They like Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin, Reno & Smiley, The Osborne Brothers, J. D. Crowe. And it feels like a prerogative to keep, honor and cherish that traditional sound.”

But Moore also recognizes the creative imperative of their generation: “It seems like there’s a new bluegrass band every day. And they’re all putting their own creative spin on the sound and style of bluegrass.” The WhiteOak Ramblers’ solution is to “mix the old traditional sound while also taking some creative leaps and coming up with our own sound.”

Aaron Green sees both challenges and rewards in this approach. “Standing out among so many great musicians and bands out there can be challenging, but it makes you put that much more effort into what you’re doing on stage,” he notes. “Staying true to bluegrass roots and coming up with something new and innovative can definitely be challenging. It makes you think outside the box musically and you become more creative with your sound.”

Looking Ahead

The WhiteOak Ramblers’ first year together culminated in recording their debut album. As they toward the second half of 2025, they’re building on that foundation with scheduled shows throughout the year and plans to record a second album soon.

Their favorite festival experience came at Pickin’ At The Post in Luray, Virginia—their first bluegrass festival as the WhiteOak Ramblers. “The folks there were very welcoming and enjoyed the music,” the band recalls. “We are looking forward to playing there again this year.”

For fans wanting to follow their journey, the band maintains an active presence on Facebook as The WhiteOak Ramblers Bluegrass Band, where they post videos and announce upcoming shows.

What makes the WhiteOak Ramblers special isn’t just their technical skill or thoughtful approach to tradition and innovation. It’s the genuine joy they take in making music together, and their understanding that bluegrass is ultimately about community—the community of musicians on stage, the community in the audience, and the larger community of people who find meaning in these songs and sounds.

As David Lewis puts it, there’s something irreplaceable about “being on stage with your friends all working together and making music.” That simple truth captures both the WhiteOak Ramblers’ success and bluegrass music’s enduring appeal.