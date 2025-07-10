Movies You Missed from 20 Years Ago: The Devil’s Rejects

The Devil’s Rejects (7/10 Rating)

Released July 22, 2005

For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Splatter Horror, Crime, Horror

R: Sadistic violence, strong sexual content, language, and drug use

1h 47m

Rob Zombie’s sophomore follow-up to House of 1000 Corpses is probably his best work to date. When it was released, the improvement between these two films had me excited about his future as a filmmaker. Apparently, I was not alone, as Zombie’s next gig was writing and directing the first Halloween remake. While Halloween (2007) is not bad, it does not live up to the original and certainly is not as good as The Devil’s Rejects, the second of a trilogy. Unfortunately, the third film in this trilogy, 3 from Hell, is a mess, and not in a good way. The late Sid Haig passed before completing the film and the story had to be rewritten. So, here we are, with Zombie’s best work, a story of three of the most violent characters created and somehow, by the end, we are rooting for these bad guys. Perchance. I remember being fascinated by being disgusted by these three characters and at the same time hoping they escape. This is not the first time we are pulling for the bad guys in a film, but it felt like the first time I was so self-aware that I was. Ironically, sympathizing with the bad guy is the exact issue I had with the Halloween remake. I would compare this movie to Natural Born Killers, and it feels like a horror fan’s playground. The cast is packed with horror legends: Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Ken Foree (Dawn of the Dead), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), Danny Trejo (From Dusk Till Dawn), Tom Towles (Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer), P.J. Soles (Halloween, Carrie), and Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes). Berryman has some of the best lines, including in the deleted scenes. There are also cameos by Kane Hodder (Jason Voorhees) and Tyler Mane (Michael Myers). Hodder was also the stunt coordinator for this film. This was the last film of Matthew McGrory, the 7’6” actor that portrayed Tiny. Whether on purpose or not, I felt Tiny’s mask was a nod to Friday the 13th and his makeup a reference to Nightmare on Elm Street. This is certainly a horror film, but it also feels like a western, complete with a shootout to open the film. Zombie has cited Bonnie and Clyde, The Wild Bunch, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid as influences. The title really sums up what you are in for. If you are a fan of horror, this is definitely the Rob Zombie film to see. If you avoid violence, gore, and generally evil things, maybe check out one of the other films released 20 years ago this month. You can see House of 1000 Corpses & The Devil’s Rejects back on the big screen at Smokestack Theatre Company July 11 & 12!

