Lost in Conversation (A Mamie and Solly Story)

(Scene: Having lunch out for Mamie’s birthday, Mamie and Solly are enjoying soup, salad, and conversation.)
Mamie (spearing a tomato chunk): You look particularly handsome, Solly.
Solly (raising his glass in a toast): To you, Mamie. Birthdays are worth dressing up for.
M (sipping delicately): This salad is great. All the usual suspects plus avocado, radishes, pecans, olives, cheese, and a few chippy-bready textural things.
S: Texture is important.
M: Those elements also relate to conversation. This morning, I took a walk with Sammy. You took Cooper a different way. Good walk?
S: Slow, but he’s aging.
M: Sammy and I walked on West Main Street toward Ballou Park. Partway, here came this guy. Speedy Sammy lunged for him. Almost got away. I live in fear of not catching this dog.
S (eyebrows rising): Wait. You were accosted?
M (head shaking side-to-side): No. The man rushed over because Sammy reminded him of his last dog.
S (frowning): Sammy’s still not used to people, Mamie.
M: I picked Sammy up. The man tried to pet him. Sammy snapped at him.
S: But didn’t connect? Good. We’ve got to get this dog socialized.
M: Tiny dog weighs just 10 pounds, just a sliver of what I weigh. I think he was defending me.
S (raising his glass again): …Here’s to Sammy the Lion-Hearted.
M: You’re not lyin’ there…anyway, the guy started talking about a dog he’d lost. Coloring looked like Sammy. His wife left the gate ajar. The dog escaped.
S: I’d hate to lose Sammy, but he is micro-chipped. These avocados are perfect.
M: I love the pecans. Great texture. Anyway, the guy started talking about tags.
S: Our dogs have tags, Mamie. Around their necks.
M: I know, Solly, but he meant Apple AirTags, locators for luggage, keys, whatever. So, could you put one on a dog? If you lost him, you could look for the signal with your phone.
S (giving her a look): Really?
M: They work via a network of other phones. I asked the guy whether there was a product like that for Android users. He assumed so and said that there were also GPS trackers. At the stoplight, we crossed the street and went our separate ways.
S: You headed home for lunch out with me. This soup smells great.
M: I love a good French onion soup. Anyway, while walking Sammy home, I ran into Missy.
S: No wonder your walk took so long. I assume you talked about AirTags.
M: A loud car was going by. Solly, I thought she said “styled.” I said, “Thank you, but I don’t have my hair styled.”
S (looking bewildered): “…’Styled,’ Mamie?”
M: We weren’t talking about hair. We were talking about lost dogs.
S: You’re losing me.
M: Focus, Solly. Dogs. And tags. And Missy knew the answer.
S: What answer?
M: About Android phones. Tiles!
S: Tiles, not styles. I get it.
M: And these Tiles do for Android users what AirTags do for Apple users.
S: They could track phones, dogs, keys, whatever we misplace.
M: Maybe we could get some Tiles and hang them around our canines’ necks so we could locate the dogs if they disappear.
S: That was a great lunch. Are these Tiles made for dogs?
M: No, but Missy says that there are little protection cases you can put the Tiles in. Wait. The waitress brought something.
S: A piece of tiramisu. You love it.
M: I do!
S: And I brought a gift for you.
M: Oh, boy…it’s the size of a CD. We don’t need more CDs.
S: Open it.
M (ripping paper): Oh, Solly. Maybe it’s a watch?
S: Timing is everything.
M: It’s…two Tiles! We were just talking about Tiles on today’s walk! But you didn’t know about today’s walking conversations. How did you manage to have these Tiles for me?
S: Your universe has a way of delivering what we need, just when we need it. Truth: stranger than fiction. Think of the great, textured conversations we’ll have when we tell this story!