Under a Tuscan Spell

A good friend recently gave me some bottles of wine. He is a fan of red Italian wines, and among those he gave me were bottles of Brunello di Montalcino (Brunello di Mont-al-cino). Just saying the name is a joy.

Brunello di Montalcino is made from a local strain of Sangiovese (Sahn-joh-veh-she) grape grown in the village of Montalcino, in the province of Siena, Tuscany, 25 miles south of Siena, 60 miles south of Florence and 120 miles northwest of Rome. Sangiovese Grosso is the larger-berried form of Sangiovese, which is grown on the hills surrounding the town of Montalcino. The name of this wine is probably used to differentiate it from other excellent Italian wines, like Chianti.

According to Wine Searcher, the high price tag of Brunello di Montalcino results from several factors. First, many Brunello di Montalcino wines are outstanding; second, the Brunello designation ensures the only grape in the wine is Sangiovese (unlike many other Tuscan regions where the region’s flagship grape may be blended) providing a certain degree of purity; third, a combination of a high profile (the wines are fashionable and critically lauded while there are also several stellar producers) and a limited area from which these wines can be produced ensures high demand and limited supply, providing a hefty price tag.

Another thing contributing to the price is the production requirements. According to the wine’s production laws, Brunello must be made from 100 percent Sangiovese and aged for at least four years (five for Riserva wines). Two of these years must be spent in oak, and the wine must be bottled at least four months before commercial release.

Jacky Bilson notes Brunello is typically a deep red garnet in color, with a nose of red and black fruit, accompanied by underlying notes of vanilla and spice and perhaps a hint of earthiness. The wines are typically full-bodied, with alcohol levels ranging from 14 to 15 percent. A firm, tannic structure with bright acidity provides balance, making Brunello both a dry wine enjoyed on its own or with hearty beef and pasta dishes.

To my friend I say, Grazie, amico mio. Cheers!