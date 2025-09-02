Art on the Lawn: A Danville Tradition Blooms Into Two Days of Creativity

For more than two decades, the sprawling lawn of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History has transformed each fall into something magical—a vibrant marketplace where local artists display their paintings, ceramics, and jewelry while families gather for music, food, and community connection. This year, the magic is doubling.

Art on the Lawn, scheduled for September 20-21, is expanding from a single-day event to a weekend celebration, marking one of the biggest changes in the festival’s 20-plus year history. The decision came directly from the artists themselves, who requested more time to connect with the community.

“Many of our participating artists have asked for this change,” explains Sonja Ingram, Executive Director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. “It not only gives them more time to showcase and sell their work but also makes the effort of setting up more worthwhile.”

More Than Just an Art Show

What started as a simple outdoor art exhibition has evolved into one of Danville’s most anticipated annual events. This year, over 30 juried artists will spread across the museum grounds, representing everything from traditional painting and photography to fiber arts and mixed media. But Art on the Lawn has always been about more than just the art.

The festival creates a full sensory experience: four local bands—Sherwood’s Gift, Phase 2, and Fescue on Saturday, with Kinnfolk taking the Sunday stage—will provide the soundtrack. Three food trucks (Southern Belle, Smoking Good BBQ, and Just J’Licious) will keep visitors fed, while a beer and wine tent adds to the festive atmosphere.

For families, the children’s area promises hands-on creativity with a community canvas where kids can paint freely, face painting, bounce houses, and treasure hunts. “There’s something for everyone,” Ingram notes, whether you’re “interested in collecting art, immersing yourself in Danville’s local art scene, enjoying live local music and food, or giving your kids a chance to explore hands-on activities.”

A Stage for Local Talent

At its heart, Art on the Lawn remains what it’s always been: a professional platform for regional artists. Each participant goes through a juried selection process to ensure quality and diversity. Winners can take home significant cash prizes—$1,000 for first place, $500 for second, and $250 for third—amounts that were increased this year to show how much the museum values its artistic community.

The festival also creates networking opportunities that extend far beyond the weekend. This year introduces an artist reception, giving creators a chance to connect with one another, share ideas, and explore collaborative possibilities.

Transforming a Historic Space

The setting itself tells a story of transformation. The Sutherlin Mansion, which houses the museum, carries a complex history in Danville. “For many years, the Sutherlin Mansion was not a welcoming place for all Danville residents,” Ingram acknowledges. “We are committed to changing that perception and Art on the Lawn helps.”

The festival has become a way to activate the previously underutilized lawn, turning it into a beautiful public space that the entire community can enjoy. Events like Art on the Lawn and the monthly 4th Fridays on the Lawn give the grounds new purpose and new life.

Community Partnership in Action

This year’s expansion coincides with the Danville Public Library’s Reflections of Home Art Festival, running September 20-28. The library is sponsoring Sunday’s musical act, Kinnfolk, and presenting editorial cartoonist John Rose (known for continuing the Barney Google and Snuffy Smith cartoon) on Sunday from 1-2 pm.

Chalk artist Will Justice will create live masterpieces throughout the weekend, while approximately 15 local nonprofits—including the Danville Symphony Orchestra and Friends of the Old West End—will share information about their cultural work in the community.

The Magic of Community Tradition

What makes Art on the Lawn special isn’t just the art, music, or food—it’s the spirit of creative community it embodies. Ingram encourages first-time visitors to “express themselves” if they attend, noting that “every year we have people who attend who are akin to walking art exhibits, wearing all types of creative attire and costumes. It adds to the festive nature!”

The event runs entirely on volunteer power, with museum board members and community supporters handling everything from setup to raffle ticket sales. “The museum could also not hold Art on the Lawn without our wonderful funders and sponsors, including Danville Toyota, the Womack Foundation, Davenport Energy, the Carrington Foundation, and Caesars Virginia,” Ingram adds.

Hoping to welcome over a thousand visitors across the two-day format, Art on the Lawn represents something increasingly rare: a genuine community celebration that brings together creativity, culture, and connection in one beautiful setting.

For those who’ve never experienced this Danville tradition, Ingram’s invitation is simple: “Art on the Lawn is more than just an art show—it’s a beloved tradition of creativity, community, and local culture.” And now, there are two full days to discover why it’s become such an integral part of Danville’s cultural landscape.